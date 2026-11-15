Fitchburg’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in naval power systems. If you’re into complex hardware, systems, and leadership work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Leonardo DRS – Naval Power Systems

Leonardo DRS – Naval Power Systems Location: Fitchburg, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,709 – $178,111/year

This is a visible project lead role on U.S. Navy and niche commercial programs up to $150M+. You’ll guide 5–10+ engineers, own schedules and budgets, and bridge detailed engineering work with management while working on advanced electric drive systems for submarines.

Employer: Leonardo DRS – Naval Power Systems

Leonardo DRS – Naval Power Systems Location: Fitchburg, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,433 – $159,028/year

Ideal if you like multi-physics system modeling more than paperwork. You’ll model and analyze thermal, electrical, mechanical, and control systems, shape system architectures, and run trade studies for complex naval power and energy systems.

Employer: Leonardo DRS – Naval Power Systems

Leonardo DRS – Naval Power Systems Location: Fitchburg, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,492 – $199,484/year

Lead a team of mechanical engineers working on mechanical and electro-mechanical components and systems. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, and design-to-cost goals while guiding design, fabrication, and problem-solving on high-impact defense projects.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.