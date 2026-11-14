🚨 Basement garage fire in Fitchburg, no injuries reported

Around 3:18 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2026, Dane County 911 reported a structure fire at 2822 County Highway MM in the City of Fitchburg.

Fitchburg Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the basement garage of the home. Firefighters quickly found and put out the fire. The residents had already gotten out safely before emergency crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Multiple agencies helped, including Fitchburg Police, FitchRona EMS, and fire departments from Verona, Madison, Brooklyn, and McFarland.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Fitchburg Fire Investigators.

For more details, you can contact Battalion Chief Matt Sutter at 608-270-7067.