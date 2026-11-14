📅 Help shape grants in the King James Way neighborhood

The City of Fitchburg is redesigning its Healthy Neighborhoods Grant Program and wants input from people in the King James Way neighborhood.

Join the Neighborhood Conversation Night on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM at 5356 King James Way, Fitchburg, WI 53719.

You can:

Meet your neighbors

Share ideas and priorities for local projects and programs

Ask questions about the grant program

Help guide how the City supports your neighborhood

Free food will be provided.

Questions? Contact Jessica Wolfe at jessica.wolfe@fitchburgwi.gov or 608-270-4257.