undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fitchburg
📢 Nov 18: Help shape grants in King James Way neighborhood
13 days ago
📅 Help shape grants in the King James Way neighborhood
The City of Fitchburg is redesigning its Healthy Neighborhoods Grant Program and wants input from people in the King James Way neighborhood.
Join the Neighborhood Conversation Night on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM at 5356 King James Way, Fitchburg, WI 53719.
You can:
- Meet your neighbors
- Share ideas and priorities for local projects and programs
- Ask questions about the grant program
- Help guide how the City supports your neighborhood
Free food will be provided.
Questions? Contact Jessica Wolfe at jessica.wolfe@fitchburgwi.gov or 608-270-4257.
More Info: Calendar • Neighborhood Conversation Night - King ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.