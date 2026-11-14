Fitchburg’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in clinical care or rehab, there are some strong full-time roles open right now.

Employer: ABA Centers of America

ABA Centers of America Location: Fitchburg, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $115,000 per year (starting rate)

Smaller caseloads, AI tools to cut paperwork, and strong clinical support so you can focus on kids and families. Includes 21 paid days off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with up to 6% match, 100% employer-paid maternity/paternity leave up to 5 weeks, CEU reimbursement, bonuses, and clear growth paths into leadership, QA, training, and more.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Fitchburg, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90 – $82.30 per hour

Retail pharmacist role with a big focus on patient counseling, immunizations, and clinical services. Offers competitive pay, PTO after three months (per state law), medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, support for fertility, adoption, and surrogacy, plus Walgreens University training and employee discounts.

Employer: Fitchburg Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Liberty Healthcare Companies)

(Liberty Healthcare Companies) Location: Fitchburg, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead an in-house rehab team in a skilled nursing setting, overseeing PT/OT services, staffing, documentation, and outcomes. Open to licensed PT, OT, PTA, or OTA in MA, with the chance to mentor therapists, shape programs, and work in a collaborative, resident-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.