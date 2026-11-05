⚠️ Final 2026 brush & yard waste pickup weeks in Fitchburg

🚧 Final 2026 brush & yard waste pickup dates in Fitchburg

Fitchburg offers 14 brush and 5 yard waste collections between April and November. The final 2026 curbside pickups are:

Nov. 9–13 – brush and yard waste

– Nov. 30–Dec. 4 – yard waste only

Put materials at the curb by 6:30 a.m. on Monday of each collection week. Trucks may come any day Monday–Saturday, and not necessarily on your regular trash day. Weather and how much material is out can affect the exact pickup day.

If you think your brush was missed or have questions, call Pellitteri at 608-257-4285.

The City’s brush and yard waste webpage has details on how to bundle and prepare items so they can be collected.