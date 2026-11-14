This weekend I set aside some time to batch cook so my weekday meals were planned and I could get them on the table quickly. Now the weather is getting cooler, I’ve entered my soup season, and there’s one recipe I’ve been making on repeat: this broccoli, Stilton and potato soup. It’s rich, creamy, comforting and packs a filling 15g of protein per serving.

It’s my go-to lunch when I’m busy and just need something nutritious to keep me going until dinner. Here’s the recipe, followed by three more filling soup ideas that caught my eye on social media.

Broccoli and Stilton soup recipe

Ingredients

1tbsp oil, for frying

1 white onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1.1lbs baby potatoes (about 18 ounces), washed and diced

1 head of broccoli, cut into florets, with the stalk trimmed and chopped

1 vegetable bouillon cube, dissolved in 2⅖ US cups boiling water (about 19 fluid ounces)

8oz Stilton cheese, crumbled

½ cup full-fat cottage cheese

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Method

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 5-7 minutes until softened. Stir in the garlic and cook for another minute. Add the potatoes, broccoli stalk and prepared stock. Add a little water if needed to cover the vegetables. Season with salt and pepper. You won’t need as much salt as normal because the stock cube and Stilton are salty. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, for 10 minutes. Add the broccoli florets and simmer for another 8-10 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Turn off the heat. Stir in the Stilton until melted then add the cottage cheese. Blend until smooth with an immersion blender. You can add more water gradually to make it thinner.

Turelar Immersion Blender Handheld

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender

More high-protein soup recipes

Easy slow cooker chicken and wild rice soup

I love how fuss-free this recipe by Stacie Hassing, a registered dietitian and co-founder of The Real Food Dietitians is. Using a slow cooker takes a lot of the time and stress out of cooking as all you need to do is put it all in the dish, turn it on and give it an occasional stir. It’s so quick and easy to make, and each serving has 286 calories and 24g of protein.

White bean and lemon soup

Created by Jamie Vespa, a registered dietitian and licensed nutritionist based in Denver, it’s made with cannellini beans, chickpeas, leafy greens, lemon and Parmesan and provides 15g protein per 1½-cup serving. The two types of bean make it rich in fiber, too.

Dietitian Debbie’s one-pot vegan lasagna soup

This is a plant-based version of the trending TikTok lasagna soup, which still has all the rich flavor without the effort. Created by dietitian Debbie Murphy, it has 26g of protein per serving and an indulgent creaminess thanks to the vegan cashew cream.