Most people are now aware of the physical and mental benefits of breathwork and meditation. But how many times have you sat down to try a practice only to feel like you’ve failed as you fidget or struggle to focus for long? It’s a common problem.

That’s why it was great to see Hollywood actress, producer and media mogul Reese Witherspoon integrate breathwork and movement sequence in her latest social media post.

“Take care of that beautiful brain of yours!” she wrote in the post, pointing to the benefits of breath and movement for the mind.

Witherspoon is an advocate of breathing practices to help manage her stress and energy levels.

But one thing I’ve learnt working as a yoga therapist, is that all practices take time to feel comfortable and easy, especially if you have to be still.

Focusing on your breath in a traditional seated meditative posture can be challenging, especially if you’re new to it. It might feel physically uncomfortable, your mind might be distracted with thoughts, and your breath difficult to follow.

That’s why I often combine breath awareness with mindful movement—just as Witherspoon does—for beginners, but also for anyone who needs an extra anchor of focus.

The mindful part of movement is important. Witherspoon isn’t racing through like it’s a workout. She’s synchronizing her movements with her breath, so the pace is slower overall.

That gentler pace helps to downregulate your nervous system.

To help you experience some of these benefits, I’ve put together a two-minute sequence blending mindful movement and breath, inspired by Witherspoon’s moves.

Move mindfully and gently, synchronizing each arm and leg movement with your breath.

1. Arms arched overhead

Reps: 3

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your sides, palms facing forward.

Inhale as you sweep your arms out to the sides and up until they’re overhead.

Pause and hold your breath, without straining.

Exhale as you reverse the movement back to the starting position.

2. Step forward, arms wide

Reps: 3 each side

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your sides.

Inhale as you step one foot forward, shifting your weight forward and rising onto the toes of your back foot, while simultaneously opening your arms wide out to the sides at shoulder height.

Pause and hold your breath, without straining.

Exhale as you return to the center.

Repeat on your other foot or complete all your reps on one side, then the other.

3. Step sideways, arms wide

Reps: 3 each side

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your sides.

Inhale as you step one foot out to the side, shifting your weight over that knee, bending it slightly, while simultaneously opening your arms wide out to the sides at shoulder height.

Pause and hold your breath, without straining.

Exhale as you return to the center.

Repeat on your other foot or complete all your reps on one side, then the other.

4. Step back, arms overhead

Reps: 3 each side

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your sides.

Inhale as you step one foot backward, raising your arms in front and overhead.

Pause and hold your breath, without straining.

Exhale as you return to the starting position and repeat on the other side, alternating with each rep.

5. Rotational step back, arms wide

Reps: 3 each side

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your sides.

Inhale and step your right foot behind you, turning your torso, hips and right foot to face right, while simultaneously opening your arms wide out to the sides at shoulder height.

Pause and hold your breath, without straining.

Exhale, and return to the center.

Complete all your reps on one side, then repeat on the other.

6. Crouch down, arms arched

Reps: 3