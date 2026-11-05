“I want to be like that when I’m older”—Les Mills presenter Summer Bradley on being inspired to train for the long term

Welcome to Workout Diaries, a series where we ask expert trainers to talk us through what a week of exercise looks like for them, helping you figure out how to develop and maintain an effective workout routine.

Summer Bradley is wise beyond her years.

At just 26, the Creative Lead for Les Mills Pilates is one of the co-creators behind the fitness brand’s new Reformer concept, a qualified dance instructor and an experienced ballet dancer.

Yet she’s already thinking about how to improve her longevity.

“I just want to be well-rounded and functional as a human. I really see this as a long game,” Bradley tells Fit&Well.

“We have really inspiring people to look up to at Les Mills. Some are a lot later on in their lives, but they are so fit and healthy,” she says, speaking about fellow Les Mills creatives such as Kylie Gates and Glen Ostergaard.

“They’ve had this longevity [in this industry] because I can see the consistency in their routine, in their mindset, their diet, exercise, all these things.

“I see that package and I want to be like that when I’m older.”

While dance and Pilates are Bradley’s primary disciplines, she makes time for other training styles to keep her body balanced and resilient.

“I feel like you need a little bit of everything,” she says.

That urge to tackle weaknesses led Bradley to sign up for a series of HYROX races recently—which meant she had to take up running.

“I always said I’m never going to run. I hate running,” admits Bradley.

But starting small and “being humble enough to accept doing it badly” has helped her ease into the new discipline.

It's also given her a better understanding of how newcomers to her Pilates class might feel.

“Sometimes you just have to allow that process [of initially being bad at something] to work itself out,” she says.

Her running journey has helped her realize that making mistakes and struggling with new forms of exercise is all part of the learning process.

Here, Bradley shares the weekly workout routine she’s been using to stay sharp for her day job while getting ready to tackle her next HYROX race.

Summer Bradley’s week in workouts

In a typical week, Bradley teaches four classes—one mat Pilates, two Reformer Pilates and one Body Pump.

“I’ll often jump in and trial a dance class too,” she says. “My job is fitness and [a lot of what I do] is keeping myself operating well so I can perform.”

For added accountability, Bradley has also been working with a personal trainer, Clementine Hutchison, for the past three or four years, committing to three strength sessions a week.

She also runs twice a week and rounds off her routine with mobility and stretching.

Monday

AM: Teach Les Mills Pilates

PM: Teach Les Mills Reformer

Tuesday

PM: Teach Les Mills Reformer

PM: Strength training with personal trainer

PM: Ballet class

Wednesday

AM: Testing whatever workout she is choreographing

PM: Mobility training at home

Thursday

AM: Teach Les Mills Bodypump

AM: Strength training with personal trainer

PM: Evening 5K run

Friday

AM: Testing whatever workout she is choreographing

PM: Testing or teaching Les Mills Dance

Saturday

AM: Strength training with personal trainer

AM: Lunchtime 5K run

Sunday

Rest day: Mobility training at home or a walk for active recovery

Summer Bradley on her number one tip for anyone new to fitness

“If someone was new to fitness and asked me what to do, I’d probably tell them to just go to a class,” says Bradley.

“It’s already all planned for you. The only barrier you have to face is getting yourself to the gym.”

It’s a tactic she often falls back on herself whenever motivation is waning.

“I just tell myself: ‘You only have to show up’,” she says.

“You don’t even have to do the workout. As long as you walk in the room you can choose to turn around and leave and you almost never do.”

Les Mills Reformer classes, she adds, are a prime example.

“I know it’s my own thing but I would plug Les Mills Reformer as a really good beginner entry point because it’s designed to break down the intimidation people can feel and help you get used to the equipment.”

Eventually, she adds, that might lead to doing more challenging reformer classes.

“For others, you might just fall in love with the workout the way it is.”

Les Mills Reformer is rolling out in clubs across the US and UK, making the format accessible to a wider audience. You can find your local class here.