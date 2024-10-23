Open in App
    • Fit&Well

    You only need five minutes and these five moves to strengthen your abs

    By Lucy Gornall,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05nrO9_0wIYbUty00

    A strong core is about much more than just having a six pack. Years ago, I was solely focused on getting those ‘ab lines’, without caring much about the rest. Now, my approach is all about building strength through my entire core, not just the superficial muscles.

    Your core is made up of several muscles working together to help you stay upright, move comfortably (whether you’re walking, running or lifting weights), support good posture and protect your spine and organs.

    In fact, almost every movement you do during the day requires your core to engage—it’s even working when you get out of bed in the morning! With that in mind, it’s crucial to ensure these muscles are strong and functional.

    Like any muscle, your abs need to be worked and challenged to grow stronger. But you don’t need stacks of time or equipment. I’ve put together a simple, five-minute, no-equipment abs workout to help you build core strength.

    How to do the workout

    Give the below exercises a go and as you go through each movement, focus on engaging your core muscles . This is called the mind-muscle connection and trust me, it’ll make your muscles work harder and the workout more effective.

    Aim to perform each move for 40 seconds, followed by a 20-second rest before moving on to the next one. Try doing the side plank for 20-30 seconds on each side.

    • Plank
    • Roll-up
    • Bicycle
    • Side plank
    • Bird dog

    Plank

    • Rest on your forearms, with your elbows under your shoulders and palms facing down.
    • Extend your legs behind you so your body forms a straight line and your weight is balanced equally from your shoulders to your toes.
    • Engage your core and tighten your back and glutes to support your lower back and prevent it from dipping or rising.
    • Hold this position, keeping your head, neck and spine in a neutral position.

    Roll-up

    • Lie on your back with legs straight and arms up extended overhead.
    • Slowly lift your torso, using your core muscles and roll slowly forward over your thighs, reaching for your toes.
    • Exhale as you slowly unroll, vertebra by vertebra, back to the starting position.

    Bicycle

    • Lie flat on your back, with your elbows bent and hands behind your ears.
    • Lift your head off the floor and bring your knees to a 90° angle.
    • Straighten your left leg as you twist your core, bringing your left elbow to your right knee.
    • Alternate sides moving slowly to keep the muscles engaged.

    Side plank

    • Lie on your side with legs extended and stacked.
    • Prop yourself up on your lower forearm, placed under your shoulder.
    • Engage your core and lift your hips off the floor, keeping your body in a straight line.
    • Place your hand on your hip for balance and focus on engaging your obliques.
    • Hold this position then switch to the other side and repeat.

    Bird dog

    • Start in a tabletop position with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips.
    • Keeping your gaze down, extend your left arm forward and right leg straight behind you.
    • Engage your core to keep your torso still and hips level as you move.
    • Return to the starting position and continue alternating between the two slides.

    Comments / 1

    smokey
    1h ago
    add a crunch to the bird dog. after extending opposites the try to touch your knee to your elbow or forearm.
