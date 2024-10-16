Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fit&Well

    This Amazon kettlebell helps me get a full-body workout in minutes—and it costs as little as $17

    By Rich Owen,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KodNA_0w9Gt95C00

    If you're looking to improve your core muscles and get a great full-body workout at the same time, kettlebells are a fantastic option. You don't need to spend a fortune on equipment either, because a single kettlebell is all you need to get started.

    I highly recommend the Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell —it's a really well-made weight that I use myself. The 10 and 15lb versions are ideal for beginners and currently have 15% off the usual price making them even better value.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w78eR_0w9Gt95C00

    Amazon Basics Cast Iron 10lb Kettlebell: Wws $19.99 , now $16.96 on Amazon

    This well-made kettlebell proves that you don't need to spend a lot to get good-quality fitness kit if you shop wisely. The 10lb model is a good starting weight for beginners, but the Amazon Basics range goes up to 60lb. View Deal

    Me and kettlebells go way back, but after a long layoff following injury, I wasn't able to use the heavier kettlebells I already own. So I began looking for lighter versions that wouldn't cost the earth but were still cast iron rather than plastic. After scouring the available options, I decide on an Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell and have been really impressed. Despite the low price tag, they're made from solid iron with a smooth and durable finish. I've been using mine for months now and it has proved to be really good quality.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhqjW_0w9Gt95C00

    My Amazon Basics Cast Iron kettlebell has proved to be an excellent piece of kit (Image credit: Rich Owen)

    My 10kg (22lb) model pictured will probably be a little heavy for most beginners, so I'd recommend lighter weights. In the US, Amazon's kettlebells come in imperial sizes, while in the UK (where I am), they're metric.

    The Amazon Basics kettlebell range starts at 10lbs and goes up to 60lbs (6 to 20kg in the UK and Europe), so there are plenty of options whatever your level.

    My simple kettlebell routine

    Here's my three-move routine that uses straightforward exercises but will give you great results in just a few minutes per day. Go for as many reps (up to 20, or 10 each side) and rounds as you feel comfortable with at first, but aim for three rounds once you get the hang of things.

    1. Kettlebell swing

    2. Single arm clean and press

    3. Goblet squats

    Of course, that's not the only routine you can do. You can start with this kettlebell workout for beginners and then graduate on to this full-body kettlebell workout . Or target a body part with this kettlebell workout for arms , or these kettlebell abs exercises .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    I tried this trainer's simple kettlebell routine and got a full-body workout in 20 minutes
    Fit&Well5 days ago
    Skip the gym—build strength in 15 minutes with this low-impact Pilates workout
    Fit&Well1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    If I wanted to build core strength I'd start with these five chair exercises for abs
    Fit&Well1 day ago
    Two dumbbells and six moves are all you need to build upper-body strength with this back and biceps workout
    Fit&Well2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Can't touch your toes? I'm a yoga teacher and this is how I help students improve their flexibility
    Fit&Well2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    The Odd Reasons Cats Head-Butt You
    Vision Pet Care17 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 hours ago
    Improve Your Focus With Mental Decluttering
    Declutterbuzz28 days ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber10 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Substance’ is terrifying on more than one level
    The Lantern28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy