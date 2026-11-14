🚨 Stolen Jeep pursuit on I-84 ends with three arrests

🚨 Three arrested after stolen Jeep pursuit on I-84

In the early morning of November 12, 2026, a reported stolen Jeep failed to stop for police, leading to a pursuit on Interstate 84 eastbound starting in the town of Fishkill.

State Police used a tire deflation device near mile marker 65. The vehicle became disabled near mile marker 68 in the town of Southeast, where three occupants ran off but were quickly arrested.

Police say an inventory of the Jeep found numerous oxycodone and fentanyl pills. The three people arrested, all from Richmond, New York, were charged with various counts including criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and other related charges.

All three were arraigned in Town of Southeast Court. One was remanded to Putnam County Jail without bail, while two were released on their own recognizance. They are all due back in court on December 10, 2026, at 2 p.m.

If you have information about this case, call New York State Police at 845-677-7300 and reference case NY2601368988.