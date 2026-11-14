Fishkill’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and specialty clinics all hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills and want steady work close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pivotal Health

Pivotal Health Location: Fishkill, NY

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN (overnights, 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM )

Full-time, Part-time, PRN (overnights, ) Pay: Starting at $40–$48/hour DOE , up to $15,000 sign-on bonus

, Why it’s appealing: Work in a specialized sleep lab with a 2:1 patient-to-tech ratio, flexible scheduling, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO). Great fit for experienced RPSGTs, RRTs, and CRTs who want to grow in sleep medicine.

Employer: Northwell Health / Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Location: Fishkill, NY (PACU Med Mall)

(PACU Med Mall) Type: Full-time, days

Full-time, days Pay: $41.00 – $76.16 per hour

Why it’s appealing: PACU role with a major regional hospital known for strong clinical quality and teaching. Requires NY RN license, 2+ years PACU/pre-op experience, and BLS & ACLS; you’ll work in a busy post-anesthesia setting with room for professional growth.

Employer: New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS)

Location: Fishkill, Yorktown, Poughkeepsie, NY (float between sites)

(float between sites) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, five 8.5-hour shifts ( approx. 8 AM – 6 PM )

Full-time, Mon–Fri, five 8.5-hour shifts ( ) Pay: Starting at $37/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Why it’s appealing: Join a growing oncology/hematology group with day-one health insurance, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays. You’ll handle vitals, injections, phlebotomy, EMR work, and patient education across several Hudson Valley locations.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.