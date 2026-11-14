Fishersville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both local staff and traveling clinicians. Here are several roles hiring now across hospital, podiatry, and imaging.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Fishersville, VA

Type: Travel / Internship , 40 hrs/week , 8‑hour day shifts

, , Pay: $2,229 per week

Start: 12/14/2026, 13‑week contract

This ultrasound technologist role offers steady day shifts and guaranteed hours with a full travel benefits package (Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and more). Good fit if you want a well-supported travel gig in a Shenandoah Valley hospital setting.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Fishersville, VA (acute care hospital, 255 beds)

(acute care hospital, 255 beds) Type: Travel / Internship , 40 hrs/week , Days, Mon–Fri, no weekends

, , Pay: $2,427 per week

Start: 12/14/2026, 13‑week contract

Day‑shift vascular sonography in an acute care hospital using Meditech, with no weekend work and strong travel benefits. Best for experienced travelers (3+ years vascular, prior travel required; locals and first‑time travelers not accepted).

Employer: US Foot and Ankle Specialists

Location: Fishersville, VA (may travel between local offices)

(may travel between local offices) Type: Likely Full-time, outpatient clinic

Likely Pay: Not listed

Hands‑on MA role in a podiatry practice, working directly with patients and supporting physicians with exams, minor procedures, X‑rays, and post‑op care. Good for newer or experienced MAs who want strong training plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Augusta Health

Location: Fishersville, VA – Emergency Department

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in the Behavioral Health Emergency Services team under RN supervision, supporting patients with psychiatric needs in a fast‑paced ER. Great entry into behavioral health with PTO, tuition reimbursement, onsite child care, free parking, and shift/weekend differentials.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.