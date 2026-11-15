Fishers food spots are hiring, from quick bites to a brand‑new upscale restaurant. Good mix of entry‑level and leadership roles, with both part‑time and full‑time options.

Employer: Cunningham Restaurant Group

Cunningham Restaurant Group Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus benefits)

Lead a brand‑new, elevated dining concept from the ground up. You’ll run all operations, build and train the team, shape guest experience, and work closely with the kitchen and marketing. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and dining perks.

Employer: Potbelly Sandwich Works

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.25–$15.75/hour + digital tips

Application deadline: 12/25/2026 (may close earlier)

Fast‑paced sandwich shop role where you work different stations, serve guests, and keep the shop clean and stocked. Offers flexible schedules, PTO, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and growth opportunities if you want to move up.

Employer: Paris Banh Mi Cafe & Bakery (listed via Crow Nail Lounge)

(listed via Crow Nail Lounge) Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time and part-time available

Full-time and part-time available Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour

Hands‑on kitchen job making banh mi, pho, vermicelli bowls, and Korean corn dogs. No Vietnamese food experience needed—they’ll train you. Great if you like moving fast, working with your hands, and being part of a small, friendly team.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.