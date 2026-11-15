Fishers has several wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start with a loving family. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Location: Fishers, IN

Fishers, IN Contact: (317) 773-4974

Robert is a handsome adult German Shepherd Dog with a classic black-and-tan style coat. If you love smart, loyal dogs and want a steady companion, he could be a great match. Call the shelter to learn more about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a fit for your home.

👉 Meet Robert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Location: Fishers, IN

Fishers, IN Contact: (317) 773-4974

Raider is a young mix of Pit Bull Terrier and German Shepherd, which often means energy, brains, and a big heart. His rich brown coat makes him stand out. Ask the shelter about his activity level, training needs, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Raider and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Location: Fishers, IN

Fishers, IN Contact: (317) 773-4974

Diesel is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix with a striking gray-and-white coat. If you’re looking for a solid, loyal buddy, he may be your guy. Reach out to the shelter to learn about his personality, training, and what kind of home would suit him best.

👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)

(fee-waived adoption) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fishers, IN)

Location: Fishers, IN

Loki is an adult Cattle Dog/Lab mix, a combo that often loves activity and time with their people. His adoption fee is $0, making it easier for the right family to bring him home. Check his listing for owner contact details and more info on his behavior and home needs.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fishers, IN, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Call the listed number or visit the online profiles to learn more, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.