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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fishers
Fishers has several wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start with a loving family. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you.
Robert
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Contact: (317) 773-4974
Robert is a handsome adult German Shepherd Dog with a classic black-and-tan style coat. If you love smart, loyal dogs and want a steady companion, he could be a great match. Call the shelter to learn more about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a fit for your home.
👉 Meet Robert and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Raider
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Contact: (317) 773-4974
Raider is a young mix of Pit Bull Terrier and German Shepherd, which often means energy, brains, and a big heart. His rich brown coat makes him stand out. Ask the shelter about his activity level, training needs, and how he does with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Raider and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Diesel
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Contact: (317) 773-4974
Diesel is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix with a striking gray-and-white coat. If you’re looking for a solid, loyal buddy, he may be your guy. Reach out to the shelter to learn about his personality, training, and what kind of home would suit him best.
👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Loki
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fishers, IN)
- Location: Fishers, IN
Loki is an adult Cattle Dog/Lab mix, a combo that often loves activity and time with their people. His adoption fee is $0, making it easier for the right family to bring him home. Check his listing for owner contact details and more info on his behavior and home needs.
👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fishers, IN, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Call the listed number or visit the online profiles to learn more, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.