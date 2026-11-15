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🎁 Free Finds Around Fishers — Baby Gear, Garden Goods & More
Freebies are popping up all over Fishers this week, from baby gear to garden supplies. Here’s a quick look at what your neighbors are giving away.
Baby Safety Earmuffs
Item: PandaEar Baby Safety Earmuffs
Details: NRR 26 dB noise reduction, made to help protect little ears in loud places.
Condition: Not stated, but described as PandaEar baby safety earmuffs.
Location: Avalon, Fishers, IN
Source: nextdoor.com
Weber Grill + Cover. Hole in but works. Might be able to weld repair?
Item: Weber grill with cover
Details: Grill has a hole but still works; poster notes it might be repairable. Black cover with Weber logo, shows some outdoor wear.
Condition: Used, damage noted (hole in grill, worn cover).
Location: Fawnsbrook, Fishers, IN
Source: nextdoor.com
Striped Hammock with Metal Stand
Item: Striped hammock with metal stand
Details: Pink, white, and purple striped hammock with matching pillow and a black metal stand. Great for a yard or patio lounge spot.
Location: Fawnsbrook, Fishers, IN
Source: nextdoor.com
Vinyl Wallpaper Rolls
Item: Two rolls of vinyl wallpaper
Details: Striped pattern vinyl wallpaper, two full rolls listed. Good for an accent wall or craft projects.
Location: Avalon, Fishers, IN
Source: nextdoor.com
Large Rug 5x7
Item: Large rug, 5x7
Details: Soft and plush shag rug, size 5x7, described as in excellent condition. Nice option for a living room or bedroom.
Location: Avalon, Fishers, IN
Source: nextdoor.com
Bags of Landscaping Rocks
Item: Bags of landscaping rocks
Details: Bag of rocks for garden or yard projects—handy for borders, small paths, or around plants.
Location: Sweet Briar, Fishers, IN
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Fishers tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.