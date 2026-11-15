Freebies are popping up all over Fishers this week, from baby gear to garden supplies. Here’s a quick look at what your neighbors are giving away.

Item: PandaEar Baby Safety Earmuffs

Details: NRR 26 dB noise reduction, made to help protect little ears in loud places.

Condition: Not stated, but described as PandaEar baby safety earmuffs.

Location: Avalon, Fishers, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Weber grill with cover

Details: Grill has a hole but still works; poster notes it might be repairable. Black cover with Weber logo, shows some outdoor wear.

Condition: Used, damage noted (hole in grill, worn cover).

Location: Fawnsbrook, Fishers, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Striped hammock with metal stand

Details: Pink, white, and purple striped hammock with matching pillow and a black metal stand. Great for a yard or patio lounge spot.

Location: Fawnsbrook, Fishers, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Two rolls of vinyl wallpaper

Details: Striped pattern vinyl wallpaper, two full rolls listed. Good for an accent wall or craft projects.

Location: Avalon, Fishers, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Large rug, 5x7

Details: Soft and plush shag rug, size 5x7, described as in excellent condition. Nice option for a living room or bedroom.

Location: Avalon, Fishers, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Bags of landscaping rocks

Details: Bag of rocks for garden or yard projects—handy for borders, small paths, or around plants.

Location: Sweet Briar, Fishers, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in Fishers tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.