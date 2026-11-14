Fishers has some solid transportation and auto jobs right now, from hands-on shop work to a steady CDL route. Good mix of pay, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: Belle Tire

Belle Tire Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000/year + $5,000 signing bonus

This role handles full automotive repair (brakes, suspension, A/C, electrical, more) in a busy shop. Strong fit if you’ve got at least 2 years’ experience and want premium benefits, paid ASE training, PTO, and Sundays/major holidays off.

Employer: Belle Tire

Belle Tire Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $17.50/hour

Entry point into the auto world doing mounting, balancing, repairs, and rotations. Good for someone with mechanical aptitude who wants on-the-job training, benefits, PTO, and career growth without needing years of experience.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/Tires Plus network)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/Tires Plus network) Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $21.85 – $41.86/hour (flat-rate)

Lead-level tech role focused on diagnostics, drivability, and electrical systems while mentoring other techs. Comes with day-one medical/dental/vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE tests.

Employer: Tom Wood Automotive (Tom Wood Aviation)

Tom Wood Automotive (Tom Wood Aviation) Location: Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport (near Fishers, IN)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the aviation side: marshal and fuel aircraft, tow planes, handle baggage, and help with basic facility upkeep. Includes PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and career advancement, with night and weekend shifts.

Employer: Garner Trucking, Inc.

Garner Trucking, Inc. Location: Fishers, IN (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,400/week salary, paid weekly

Dedicated lane, home daily, Monday–Friday, mostly no-touch, drop-and-hook freight (about 8 loads/week, up to 520 miles/day). Requires Class A CDL and 9+ months’ experience, with day-one medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, pet/passenger programs, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.