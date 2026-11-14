Fishers has a steady stream of hands-on jobs right now, especially in senior care, fitness centers, and local manufacturing. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running well, these are worth a look.

Employer: American Senior Communities (Allisonville Meadows)

American Senior Communities (Allisonville Meadows) Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a senior living community clean, safe, and homelike while working a steady day shift (7am–3pm). Role includes cleaning and laundry, with perks like early access to earnings, 401(k), medical, PTO, tuition help, and employee discounts for eligible staff.

Employer: American Senior Communities (Allisonville Meadows)

American Senior Communities (Allisonville Meadows) Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on laundry and linen care to support residents and staff in a clean, comfortable setting. Similar benefits to the Housekeeping Aide role, including health coverage options, PTO, referral bonuses, and career growth programs for those wanting to grow in senior care.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Indianapolis

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on building and equipment work at the Fishers YMCA, doing minor repairs, safety checks, and special projects. Perks include free YMCA membership, up to 20 hours/week of free child care, flexible scheduling, retirement benefits, and discounted programs.

Employer: Newell Brands

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Nights, 6pm–6am, 2-2-3 rotating

Salary: Not listed

Industrial maintenance role in a manufacturing plant, handling preventative maintenance, machine repair, and safety-focused upkeep. Best for those with 1–3+ years in machine repair/troubleshooting, comfortable on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs in a busy plant environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.