Fishers neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you live near Avalon, there are a few nice things you might want to pick up.

Item: Black New York t-shirt , size XL

Black , size Details: 100% cotton, machine washable . Simple black tee with a New York print on the front.

100% cotton, . Simple black tee with a New York print on the front. Condition: Not stated (check photos and description on Nextdoor).

Not stated (check photos and description on Nextdoor). Location: Avalon, Fishers, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Febreze plug-in air fresheners (set)

(set) Details: Plug-in style air fresheners for your home.

Plug-in style air fresheners for your home. Condition: Used condition (check listing for how many are included and remaining refills).

(check listing for how many are included and remaining refills). Location: Avalon, Fishers, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Animal print rain ponchos , set

, set Details: Fun animal print designs, in original packaging . Great to keep in the car or by the door for rainy days.

Fun animal print designs, . Great to keep in the car or by the door for rainy days. Condition: Appears new in package (per description).

Appears (per description). Location: Avalon, Fishers, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black wall mirror with hooks

Details: Wall-mounted mirror with hooks for hanging coats, bags, or keys. Nice for an entryway, hallway, or bedroom.

Wall-mounted mirror with coats, bags, or keys. Nice for an entryway, hallway, or bedroom. Condition: Not stated (check photos for any wear).

Not stated (check photos for any wear). Location: Avalon, Fishers, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Fishers, it’s best to message the poster and arrange pickup soon—freebies in Avalon tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.