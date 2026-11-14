Fishers healthcare is busy and hiring across senior care, hospital, and clinic settings. If you’re in medical or patient support, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Allisonville Meadows

American Senior Communities – Allisonville Meadows Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Part-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping seniors with memory loss stay engaged through daily activities. Good fit if you’re a CNA who enjoys building relationships, being creative with activities, and working closely with a care team. Offers access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and referral bonuses (benefits may vary for part-time).

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent Fishers Hospital

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: PRN, Rotating Shifts

Department: Emergency Department

Emergency Department Salary: Not listed

ER RN role where you’ll coordinate patient care, carry out provider orders, and help plan safe discharges. Requires an active RN license and BLS, with ALS/PALS on a timeline after hire. Comes with 403(b) retirement and access to well-being and counseling support in a large, mission-driven health system.

Employer: Urology of Indiana (part of U.S. Urology Partners)

(part of U.S. Urology Partners) Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Listed as Part-time at top, but description notes full-time, Mon–Fri ~8 hours/day (confirm with employer)

Listed as at top, but description notes (confirm with employer) Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based imaging role doing X-ray and CT exams for urology patients in a fast-paced, hands-on environment. Requires ARRT registration, Indiana RT license, CT certification, CPR, and graduation from an AMA-approved radiography program. Offers medical, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, 401(k) match, and EAP.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Fishers tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.