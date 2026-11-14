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🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Fishers, IN Right Now
Fishers healthcare is busy and hiring across senior care, hospital, and clinic settings. If you’re in medical or patient support, there are a few solid options to check out this week.
Memory Care Activity Assistant – CNA (Part-Time)
- Employer: American Senior Communities – Allisonville Meadows
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Type: Part-time, Day Shift
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role helping seniors with memory loss stay engaged through daily activities. Good fit if you’re a CNA who enjoys building relationships, being creative with activities, and working closely with a care team. Offers access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and referral bonuses (benefits may vary for part-time).
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department (PRN)
- Employer: Ascension St. Vincent Fishers Hospital
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Type: PRN, Rotating Shifts
- Department: Emergency Department
- Salary: Not listed
ER RN role where you’ll coordinate patient care, carry out provider orders, and help plan safe discharges. Requires an active RN license and BLS, with ALS/PALS on a timeline after hire. Comes with 403(b) retirement and access to well-being and counseling support in a large, mission-driven health system.
Radiology/CT Technologist
- Employer: Urology of Indiana (part of U.S. Urology Partners)
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Type: Listed as Part-time at top, but description notes full-time, Mon–Fri ~8 hours/day (confirm with employer)
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based imaging role doing X-ray and CT exams for urology patients in a fast-paced, hands-on environment. Requires ARRT registration, Indiana RT license, CT certification, CPR, and graduation from an AMA-approved radiography program. Offers medical, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, 401(k) match, and EAP.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Fishers tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.