Fishers restaurants are busy and hiring, with options from casual chains to local fine dining. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Arby's (Inspire Brands)

Arby's (Inspire Brands) Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the restaurant day to day, support the General Manager, and lead the team on each shift. This role comes with weekly pay, a bonus program, free shift meals, advancement opportunities, and a full slate of potential benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition help (where eligible).

Employer: Peterson's Restaurant

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $26.00 per hour

Welcome guests, manage reservations and waitlists, and keep the dining room flowing at a well-known local spot. Great fit if you’re organized, friendly on the phone, and comfortable juggling seating charts and guest requests in a busy, upscale setting.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.