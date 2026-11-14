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Fishers
👔 Fishers, IN: Multiple Management Roles Paying Up to $250K
12 days ago
Fishers is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from real estate to auto and tech. If you’ve got management experience, there’s real money and growth on the table.
District Manager (Storage/Retail) – Indiana
- Employer: Prime Group Holdings, LLC
- Location: Fishers, IN (multi-site district role)
- Salary: $110,000–$115,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead a multi-location self‑storage district for one of the largest private self‑storage owners in the world. You’ll own P&L, manage 20–35+ employees, and drive growth, with a competitive salary, incentives, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays).
Automotive Service Manager
- Employer: Kia of Fishers (Ed Napleton Automotive Group)
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Salary: Potential $120,000–$250,000/year (includes incentive-based pay)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Run the service department for one of the largest auto groups in the country. High earning potential, paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and discounts on vehicles and services.
Property Manager
- Employer: Avenue5 Residential
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Salary: $60,000–$65,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Oversee day‑to‑day operations, resident experience, and P&L at District South. Monday–Friday schedule with occasional Saturdays, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, holidays (including your birthday), and strong growth and training programs.
Project Coordinator
- Employer: Flexware Innovation
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Great step for someone wanting to grow into project management in a manufacturing technology environment. You’ll support schedules, budgets, and risk tracking, work closely with senior PMs, and travel up to 20% while building a long‑term PM career.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Fishers leadership roles are turning over fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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