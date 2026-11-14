Fishers is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from real estate to auto and tech. If you’ve got management experience, there’s real money and growth on the table.

Employer: Prime Group Holdings, LLC

Prime Group Holdings, LLC Location: Fishers, IN (multi-site district role)

(multi-site district role) Salary: $110,000–$115,000/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a multi-location self‑storage district for one of the largest private self‑storage owners in the world. You’ll own P&L, manage 20–35+ employees, and drive growth, with a competitive salary, incentives, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays).

Employer: Kia of Fishers (Ed Napleton Automotive Group)

Location: Fishers, IN

Salary: Potential $120,000–$250,000/year (includes incentive-based pay)

(includes incentive-based pay) Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Run the service department for one of the largest auto groups in the country. High earning potential, paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and discounts on vehicles and services.

Employer: Avenue5 Residential

Location: Fishers, IN

Salary: $60,000–$65,000/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Oversee day‑to‑day operations, resident experience, and P&L at District South. Monday–Friday schedule with occasional Saturdays, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, holidays (including your birthday), and strong growth and training programs.

Employer: Flexware Innovation

Location: Fishers, IN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Great step for someone wanting to grow into project management in a manufacturing technology environment. You’ll support schedules, budgets, and risk tracking, work closely with senior PMs, and travel up to 20% while building a long‑term PM career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Fishers leadership roles are turning over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.