Looking for a loyal friend in Fishers, IN? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Mutt / Labrador Retriever mix

Mutt / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fishers, IN)

Leia is an adult Lab mix looking for a new start with a loving family. With his classic Lab mix looks and warm tan-and-white coat, he’s ready to be someone’s everyday buddy. A fee-waived adoption makes it even easier to bring him home if he’s the right fit for you.

👉 Meet Leia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Phone: (317) 773-4974

Compatibility:

Dogs: Happy to meet potential dog siblings at the shelter

Happy to meet potential dog siblings at the shelter Cats: Not a match – cats aren’t his style

Not a match – cats aren’t his style Kids: Best with older teens 14+

Jack is a big personality in a chocolate-brown coat. He’s goofy, playful, and loves to turn any moment into a game—especially if toys are involved. Once he’s done showing off his silly side, he knows how to flip the switch and settle in for calm time with his people.

Jack will do best in a home that can give him structure, playtime, and clear boundaries, especially around younger kids and cats. If you have another dog, the shelter will help with a meet-and-greet to see if they’re a good match.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Newfoundland mix

Newfoundland mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Phone: (317) 773-4974

Daisy is a sweet senior Newfoundland mix with a beautiful black coat and a gentle presence. As an older girl, she’s likely to enjoy a quieter home, soft places to nap, and short, easy walks. If you’ve been thinking about opening your heart to a senior dog, Daisy could be the one who makes your house feel complete.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fishers, IN, please consider visiting these pups, sharing their links, or calling the shelter to learn more. Your share or visit could be the step that helps them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.