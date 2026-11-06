🏥 Fishers, IN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Fishers is busy in healthcare hiring, from clinic support roles to high-paying clinical jobs. If you’re in the medical field (or want to be), there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: SCA Health (part of Optum)

SCA Health (part of Optum) Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.94 – $44.00 per hour

Hospital-based role caring for patients before and after surgery in a PACU setting. Great fit if you’re an experienced RN with Pre-Op or PACU background plus BLS, ACLS, and PALS (or willing to complete within 90 days).

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for AAHA-accredited small animal practices)

(recruiting for AAHA-accredited small animal practices) Location: Fishers, IN (Central Indiana practices)

(Central Indiana practices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $400,000 per year

High-earning vet role in AAHA-accredited small animal ER/GP practices, focused on emergency procedures and surgery. Offers no non-compete, ProSal pay model, PTO, CE allowance, and broad benefits for seasoned DVMs.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Work in a general dentistry office doing cleanings, perio care, digital X-rays, and patient education. Good match for a licensed hygienist who likes using modern tools and working closely with the dentist and team.

Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care

Location: Fishers, IN (floats between Noblesville, Fishers, Anderson)

(floats between Noblesville, Fishers, Anderson) Type: Full-time

Urgent care MA role where you’ll room patients, take vitals, do point-of-care tests, and help at the front desk. Ideal if you have recent MA experience and a national MA certification plus BLS, and like a fast-paced, team-focused setting.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent Medical Group

Location: Fishers, IN

Department: Gastroenterology

Schedule: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm)

Clinic-based CMA role supporting GI providers with vitals, rooming, procedures, and basic clerical work. Comes with health, dental, vision, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition support, and family benefits; requires Medical Assistant certification and BLS.

Employer: Passion To Care of Indiana

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week), other employment category

Full-time (40 hrs/week), other employment category Pay: $20 – $23 per hour (extra $1/hour if you onboard and start within 7 days)

One-on-one in-home care for a single client, with steady hours, benefits at 30+ hours, and 401(k). Great if you have a reliable car, can pass a background check, and enjoy helping seniors with daily tasks, rides to appointments, and companionship.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.