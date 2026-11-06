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🛒 Fishers, IN Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fishers has some solid front-line customer service roles right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.
Here are several options hiring in Fishers, Indiana across healthcare and retail.
Customer Service Representative – Patient Registration (Full-Time)
- Employer: R1 RCM (at Ascension St. Vincent Fishers)
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Type: Full-time, 3x 12-hour shifts, rotating weekends and holidays
- Pay: $16.12 – $23.21 per hour
You’ll be the first person patients see when they arrive at the hospital, helping them check in, answering questions, and easing nerves. No healthcare experience needed—R1 trains you and this can be a strong starting point for a long-term healthcare career.
Customer Service Representative – Patient Registration (Part-Time Evenings)
- Employer: R1 RCM (at Ascension St. Vincent Fishers)
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri, 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM in the Emergency Department
- Pay: $16.12 – $23.21 per hour
Great if you need evening hours. You’ll support patient check-in in the ER, working in a fast-paced setting where clear communication and calm energy really matter. Training is provided, so you can break into healthcare even without prior experience.
Part-Time Cashier / Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Fishers, IN 46037
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.00 – $15.00 per hour
Retail cashier role where you run the register, help customers, and keep shelves stocked. Offers a flexible schedule, employee discount, and both day and night shifts between 10:30 AM – 7:30 PM (weekdays) and 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM (weekends).
Store Team Leader – 116th & Allisonville
- Employer: Goodwill (Goodwill Legacy Group)
- Location: 7440 Fishers Station Dr, Fishers, IN 46038
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17 per hour
Lead a retail team, coach staff, and help hit sales and donation goals. No degree required, and full-time employees get health benefits, PTO, store discount, retirement match, and wellness/mental health support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.