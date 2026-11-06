🛒 Fishers, IN Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fishers has some solid front-line customer service roles right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Here are several options hiring in Fishers, Indiana across healthcare and retail.

Employer: R1 RCM (at Ascension St. Vincent Fishers )

R1 RCM (at ) Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time , 3x 12-hour shifts , rotating weekends and holidays

, 3x , rotating weekends and holidays Pay: $16.12 – $23.21 per hour

You’ll be the first person patients see when they arrive at the hospital, helping them check in, answering questions, and easing nerves. No healthcare experience needed—R1 trains you and this can be a strong starting point for a long-term healthcare career.

Employer: R1 RCM (at Ascension St. Vincent Fishers )

R1 RCM (at ) Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Part-time , Mon–Fri, 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM in the Emergency Department

, in the Emergency Department Pay: $16.12 – $23.21 per hour

Great if you need evening hours. You’ll support patient check-in in the ER, working in a fast-paced setting where clear communication and calm energy really matter. Training is provided, so you can break into healthcare even without prior experience.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Fishers, IN 46037

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $15.00 per hour

Retail cashier role where you run the register, help customers, and keep shelves stocked. Offers a flexible schedule, employee discount, and both day and night shifts between 10:30 AM – 7:30 PM (weekdays) and 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM (weekends).

Employer: Goodwill (Goodwill Legacy Group)

(Goodwill Legacy Group) Location: 7440 Fishers Station Dr, Fishers, IN 46038

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17 per hour

Lead a retail team, coach staff, and help hit sales and donation goals. No degree required, and full-time employees get health benefits, PTO, store discount, retirement match, and wellness/mental health support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.