🐶 Playful Shepherds, Pitties & More Ready for Adoption in Fishers

Fishers has some wonderful dogs waiting at the Humane Society for Hamilton County to meet you. Each one has a unique story and is hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Senior (around 10 years)

Senior (around 10 years) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Phone: (317) 773-4974

About Amelia:

Miss Amelia is a sweet senior lady who is ready to spend her golden years with a family of her own. She loves everyone she meets and has lived with kids in the past and done well. She is happiest when her people are close by and can get stressed when left alone, so she’d do best in a home where someone is home most of the time.

She’s more than ready to trade the shelter for a comfy couch and quiet, cozy days with her favorite humans.

👉 Meet Amelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Maltese / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Phone: (317) 773-4974

About Dior Amour:

Dior Amour is a small, young Maltese/Yorkie mix with a soft, two-tone coat. As a younger dog, he’s likely to enjoy playtime and learning new routines with his future family. For full details on his personality, training, and any special needs, please check his shelter profile or call the shelter.

👉 Meet Dior Amour and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Phone: (317) 773-4974

About Gertie:

Gertie is a beautiful brown-and-white pittie mix with a classic blocky head and a big heart to match. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy and love to give. The shelter can share more about how she does with other dogs, kids, and day-to-day life.

👉 Meet Gertie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black

Tan/yellow/fawn with black Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Phone: (317) 773-4974

About Stacey:

Stacey is a young German Shepherd mix with a striking tan-and-black coat. Young shepherds are often active and smart, and Stacey will likely enjoy walks, play, and training time with her people. Contact the shelter to learn more about her energy level, training, and what kind of home they recommend for her.

👉 Meet Stacey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White

White Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Phone: (317) 773-4974

About Tank:

Tank is a handsome white German Shepherd mix with a strong, classic shepherd look. As an adult, he’s ready to settle into a routine with a family who can give him structure, exercise, and affection. The shelter can tell you more about his temperament, training, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Tank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

German Shepherd Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut

Red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Phone: (317) 773-4974

About Rooney:

Rooney is a striking shepherd–pittie mix with a warm, reddish coat. As an adult dog, he’s ready to bond closely with his new family and enjoy regular walks, playtime, and a comfy place to rest. Reach out to the shelter for details on his behavior, training, and best home match.

👉 Meet Rooney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Fishers, IN, please consider visiting the Humane Society for Hamilton County or giving them a call at (317) 773-4974 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.