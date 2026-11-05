📋 Several Admin & Office Jobs Hiring Now in Fishers, Indiana

Fishers has a steady stream of office and admin roles right now, from schools to healthcare to finance. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Location: Fishers, IN

Fishers, IN Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in an eye care office, greeting patients, handling check in/out, phones, and scheduling. Training is provided, and you may cross-train into other office support roles; some evening and weekend shifts are required.

Employer: FORUM Credit Union

Location: Fishers, IN

Fishers, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-office role supporting member accounts, legal requests, and audits. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like research and documentation, and want strong benefits like 401(k) with match, tuition help, and generous PTO.

Employer: Hamilton Southeastern Schools – Fishers High School

Location: Fishers, IN

Fishers, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the main office for the principal: manage calendars, school communications, staff paperwork, events, and supervise staff. Great if you’re highly organized, like school settings, and enjoy planning big events throughout the year.

Employer: Northwestern Mutual / Truss Wealth Advisors

Location: Fishers, IN (46256) – in person

Fishers, IN (46256) – in person Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 per year

Client-facing scheduling role managing calendars, calls, Zoom links, and CRM tasks for a wealth advisory team. Offers hybrid schedule, 9 paid holidays, 17 PTO days, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and support for professional education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.