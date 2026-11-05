🏗️ Fishers, IN Engineering Jobs with Multiple $55K–$100K+ Roles

Fishers is busy with infrastructure and building projects, and that means solid openings for engineers and techs. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: West Contract Recruiting, LLC

West Contract Recruiting, LLC Location: Fishers, IN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Contract, ~40 hrs/week

Pay: $40–$45/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance

Hands-on role for Navy/military-trained electronics techs who like circuit boards and avionics. You’ll troubleshoot and repair PCBs, read schematics, and use scopes and meters all day.

Employer: Jobot (for a civil engineering firm)

(for a civil engineering firm) Location: Fishers, IN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year

Perks: Health, dental, life insurance, 401(k), bonuses/profit sharing, vacation pay, tuition reimbursement

Lead street, road, and highway projects from concept to completion. Great fit if you’re a Civil PE in Indiana with 4–8 years of roadway design and experience with INDOT standards and tools like Civil3D/MicroStation/OpenRoads.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Fishers, IN (onsite Mon–Thu, flexible Fridays)

(onsite Mon–Thu, flexible Fridays) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $56,300–$101,394.99/year (salary, incentive-eligible)

(salary, incentive-eligible) Benefits: Day-one health coverage, PTO (vacation, holidays, sick), 401(k) match, family-building benefits, tuition and student debt support

Support the sales team by reviewing plans/specs and building detailed HVAC equipment estimates. Good for folks with estimating, project management, HVAC, or construction experience who like technical work and working closely with account managers and suppliers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.