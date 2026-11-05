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🏗️ Fishers, IN Engineering Jobs with Multiple $55K–$100K+ Roles
Fishers is busy with infrastructure and building projects, and that means solid openings for engineers and techs. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.
Avionics Technician (Contract)
- Employer: West Contract Recruiting, LLC
- Location: Fishers, IN (in-person)
- Type: Contract, ~40 hrs/week
- Pay: $40–$45/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health insurance
Hands-on role for Navy/military-trained electronics techs who like circuit boards and avionics. You’ll troubleshoot and repair PCBs, read schematics, and use scopes and meters all day.
Roadway Project Manager
- Employer: Jobot (for a civil engineering firm)
- Location: Fishers, IN (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year
- Perks: Health, dental, life insurance, 401(k), bonuses/profit sharing, vacation pay, tuition reimbursement
Lead street, road, and highway projects from concept to completion. Great fit if you’re a Civil PE in Indiana with 4–8 years of roadway design and experience with INDOT standards and tools like Civil3D/MicroStation/OpenRoads.
Estimator II – HVAC Equipment
- Employer: Trane Technologies
- Location: Fishers, IN (onsite Mon–Thu, flexible Fridays)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $56,300–$101,394.99/year (salary, incentive-eligible)
- Benefits: Day-one health coverage, PTO (vacation, holidays, sick), 401(k) match, family-building benefits, tuition and student debt support
Support the sales team by reviewing plans/specs and building detailed HVAC equipment estimates. Good for folks with estimating, project management, HVAC, or construction experience who like technical work and working closely with account managers and suppliers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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