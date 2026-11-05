🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Fishers, Indiana

Fishers is busy in life sciences and building products right now, and a few solid manufacturing roles are open. If you like hands-on work and seeing real results on the floor, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Location: Fishers, IN (Life Sciences & Innovation Park)

(Life Sciences & Innovation Park) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own and improve the full manufacturing process for medical devices, from materials coming in to finished product going out. This role is very hands-on on a brand new, climate-controlled production floor, with 5 weeks of PTO, employer-paid dental and vision, and room to grow.

Employer: Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope (OBE)

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Move glass and metal products around the plant to keep production flowing—loading/unloading racks, trucks, and crates. Good fit if you like physical work, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want PTO, holidays, and training with a large, stable manufacturer.

Employer: INCOG BioPharma Services

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support tech transfer and process validation for injectable drug manufacturing in a cGMP setting. You’ll scale up processes, write batch records, lead investigations, and work closely with operations and clients—great for someone with 1–3 years of GMP experience looking to grow in biopharma.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.