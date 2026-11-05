🎓 Several Education Jobs in Fishers, IN With Solid Hourly Pay

Fishers has a steady flow of education jobs right now, from early childhood centers to the local high school. If you like working with kids or teens, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Premier Early Childhood Education Partners (Dolce Early Learning Center)

Premier Early Childhood Education Partners (Dolce Early Learning Center) Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour , based on experience and education

, based on experience and education Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:45 am–5:45 pm

Requirements: CDA or higher

Lead a preschool classroom where you plan fun, creative lessons and mentor assistant teachers. Great fit if you love early childhood education, want growth opportunities, and enjoy a close-knit, supportive center.

Employer: Kid City USA Fishers

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $15–$17/hour

Guide kids through learning, play, and youth development in a supervised classroom setting. You’ll plan age-appropriate activities, use positive behavior strategies, and work on a team that focuses on safety and inclusive support.

Employer: Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time teaching position

Start Date: December 18, 2026

Teach business classes at the high school level, manage your own classroom, and help choose instructional materials. This role is ideal if you meet Indiana teaching certification standards and want to work in a well-established school district.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.