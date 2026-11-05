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🎓 Several Education Jobs in Fishers, IN With Solid Hourly Pay
Fishers has a steady flow of education jobs right now, from early childhood centers to the local high school. If you like working with kids or teens, these roles are worth a look.
Childcare Lead Teacher – Preschool
- Employer: Premier Early Childhood Education Partners (Dolce Early Learning Center)
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$20/hour, based on experience and education
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:45 am–5:45 pm
- Requirements: CDA or higher
Lead a preschool classroom where you plan fun, creative lessons and mentor assistant teachers. Great fit if you love early childhood education, want growth opportunities, and enjoy a close-knit, supportive center.
Fishers Hive Teacher
- Employer: Kid City USA Fishers
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $15–$17/hour
Guide kids through learning, play, and youth development in a supervised classroom setting. You’ll plan age-appropriate activities, use positive behavior strategies, and work on a team that focuses on safety and inclusive support.
Business Teacher – Hamilton Southeastern High School
- Employer: Hamilton Southeastern Schools
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Type: Full-time teaching position
- Start Date: December 18, 2026
Teach business classes at the high school level, manage your own classroom, and help choose instructional materials. This role is ideal if you meet Indiana teaching certification standards and want to work in a well-established school district.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and similar roles often pop up nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.