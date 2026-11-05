🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Fishers, IN (RN & Support Roles)

Fishers healthcare is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned RNs and folks starting out in patient care. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Indiana University Health

Indiana University Health Location: IU Health Fishers Hospital, Fishers, IN

Type: Part-time (Nights, 6pm–6am, ~2 shifts/week)

Lead the hospital at night as the on-site administrative and clinical decision-maker. Great fit if you have 5–7+ years RN experience, strong critical care or ED background, and want a high-impact leadership role without full-time hours.

Employer: Indiana University Health

Indiana University Health Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Blend hands-on patient care with basic clerical work on a step-down unit. Ideal if you have acute patient care experience or IU Health PCA training, a HS diploma/GED, and want to grow your skills in a busy hospital setting.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Travel, 12-week assignment, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $1,905 per week (per posting; may vary)

ICU travel contract with night shifts and strong weekly pay, plus day-one benefits and housing options. Good for experienced ICU RNs who want flexibility, adventure, and a short-term commitment in Fishers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.