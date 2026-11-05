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🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Fishers, IN (RN & Support Roles)
Fishers healthcare is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned RNs and folks starting out in patient care. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
RN House Supervisor (Associate Administrator) – Part-Time, Nights
- Employer: Indiana University Health
- Location: IU Health Fishers Hospital, Fishers, IN
- Type: Part-time (Nights, 6pm–6am, ~2 shifts/week)
Lead the hospital at night as the on-site administrative and clinical decision-maker. Great fit if you have 5–7+ years RN experience, strong critical care or ED background, and want a high-impact leadership role without full-time hours.
Technician – Unit Support, Adult Medical Step-down Unit
- Employer: Indiana University Health
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Type: Full-time
Blend hands-on patient care with basic clerical work on a step-down unit. Ideal if you have acute patient care experience or IU Health PCA training, a HS diploma/GED, and want to grow your skills in a busy hospital setting.
Travel ICU Registered Nurse – $1,905/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Type: Travel, 12-week assignment, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Estimated Pay: $1,905 per week (per posting; may vary)
ICU travel contract with night shifts and strong weekly pay, plus day-one benefits and housing options. Good for experienced ICU RNs who want flexibility, adventure, and a short-term commitment in Fishers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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