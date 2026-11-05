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Fishers
🍽️ Fishers IN Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Fishers’ food scene is growing fast, and so are the leadership roles behind it. Here are several solid options if you’re ready to step up in restaurants or hospitality.
SHIFT SUPERVISOR (Full Time and Part Time)
- Employer: TouchPoint Support Services (Compass Group)
- Location: St Vincent Fishers Hospital, Fishers, IN
- Salary: $17.00–$18.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Deadline: Applications accepted on an ongoing basis
This role leads a team during your shift, handling training, schedules, and quality checks in a hospital setting. Good fit if you have 2+ years of supervisory experience and want steady hours plus a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision for full-time, plus discounts and wellness perks).
Sous Chef – Fishers, IN (Upscale Casual)
- Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (for a growing restaurant group)
- Location: Fishers, IN
- Salary: $60,000–$70,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
This is a hands-on Sous Chef role in a scratch, high-volume, upscale casual restaurant. You’ll lead BOH operations, train cooks, and manage food quality, cost, and sanitation. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and 6–8 weeks of paid out-of-market training with housing and travel support.
General Manager – Protein Bar & Kitchen
- Employer: Protein Bar & Kitchen
- Location: Fishers, IN (new store opening February)
- Salary: $45,000–$55,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
As General Manager, you’ll run daily operations, lead and hire the team, manage costs, and drive sales for a health-focused fast casual brand. Perks include paid training (at a downtown location before opening), paid vacation and sick days, free meals, employee discounts, and no late nights or alcohol service.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule are better than they sound at first glance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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