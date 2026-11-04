🍽️ Fishers, IN Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fishers is busy and growing, which means steady demand for friendly faces in food, beauty, and hotel work. Here are a few solid local options if you like serving guests and keeping people happy.

Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)

KBP Brands (KFC) Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance bonus eligible)

Lead the whole restaurant like it’s your own business—team, operations, and results. This role stands out for its regular performance bonuses, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid training, education benefits (like free GED and scholarships), and free shift meals + discounts, with clear paths to move into higher leadership.

Employer: Faceology Studio

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed (competitive commission on high-ticket services)

Perfect if you’re an experienced PMU artist with a strong portfolio and your own machine. You’ll work in a curated studio with in-house marketing to grow your client base, doing high-end nano brow work for clients who care about detail and results.

Employer: Dunn Hospitality Group

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, in person

Pay: $14.50/hour

Be the friendly first face guests see—checking people in and out, handling requests, and making stays smooth. This job offers health, dental, vision, paid vacation after one year, hotel discounts, holiday overtime pay, and raises at 30/60/90 days, plus cross-training if you want to grow in hotels.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs in Fishers tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.