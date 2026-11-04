🚧 Fishers, IN Construction Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles

Fishers is busy with building and repair work, and a few solid skilled-trades roles are open right now. If you like working with your hands and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc. Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.38 – $29.39/hour base pay range

Lead field crews on large pump and fluid-handling projects, from setup to teardown, with a strong focus on safety. This role is great if you have mechanical or construction equipment experience and want on-the-job training, clear advancement paths, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed for this role; company notes top pay and that their most experienced plumbers can earn $100,000+ per year

Handle service calls, diagnose plumbing issues, and install/repair fixtures and systems for a major national brand. This is a strong fit if you have 3+ years of plumbing experience, want job security, paid training, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, profit sharing).

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Fishers, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed; includes weekly pay

Work in the bays installing, rotating, and repairing tires while learning the trade from the ground up. Good option if you want flexible part-time work, Sundays off, paid training, employee discounts, and a promote-from-within culture.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.