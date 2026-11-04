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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fishers, Indiana
Fishers has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. All of these pups are looking for a safe, loving home where they can finally settle in.
Kingdom
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County
- Phone: (317) 773-4974
Kingdom is an adult pittie mix with a handsome tan-and-white coat and a big, blocky head that bully-breed fans will love. He’s waiting at the Humane Society for Hamilton County for someone who will give him structure, love, and a comfy spot to nap.
👉 Meet Kingdom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dewy
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Husky mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County
- Phone: (317) 773-4974
Compatibility:
- Good with dogs: Yes, with a meet & greet
- Good with cats: Yes, passed a cat test
- Good with kids: Yes, ages 13+
Dewy is a striking young dog with one fully brown eye and one that’s half brown, half blue. He’s very smart and already knows sit, lay down, shake, stay, and come here. He came in as a stray but shows signs of being housebroken, preferring to potty outside. He’s treat-motivated and enjoys learning new things, making him a great match for someone who likes to train and stay active.
👉 Meet Dewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Soledad
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County
- Phone: (317) 773-4974
Soledad is a beautiful black-and-white Lab mix with that classic, gentle Lab look. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to focus on being a loyal companion.
👉 Meet Soledad and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Olivia
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County
- Phone: (317) 773-4974
Olivia is a young, white Black Mouth Cur mix with a bright, alert expression. She’s at a great age to bond closely with her new family and learn the house rules.
👉 Meet Olivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brutus
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County
- Phone: (317) 773-4974
Brutus is a handsome gray-and-white pittie mix with a soft, silvery coat. He’s an adult boy looking for a stable home where he can finally relax and be someone’s best friend.
👉 Meet Brutus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Fishers, IN and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Humane Society for Hamilton County or calling (317) 773-4974 to ask about these pups. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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