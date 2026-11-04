🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fishers, Indiana

Fishers has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. All of these pups are looking for a safe, loving home where they can finally settle in.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Phone: (317) 773-4974

Kingdom is an adult pittie mix with a handsome tan-and-white coat and a big, blocky head that bully-breed fans will love. He’s waiting at the Humane Society for Hamilton County for someone who will give him structure, love, and a comfy spot to nap.

👉 Meet Kingdom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Husky mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Husky mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Phone: (317) 773-4974

Compatibility:

Good with dogs: Yes, with a meet & greet

Yes, with a meet & greet Good with cats: Yes, passed a cat test

Yes, passed a cat test Good with kids: Yes, ages 13+

Dewy is a striking young dog with one fully brown eye and one that’s half brown, half blue. He’s very smart and already knows sit, lay down, shake, stay, and come here. He came in as a stray but shows signs of being housebroken, preferring to potty outside. He’s treat-motivated and enjoys learning new things, making him a great match for someone who likes to train and stay active.

👉 Meet Dewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Phone: (317) 773-4974

Soledad is a beautiful black-and-white Lab mix with that classic, gentle Lab look. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to focus on being a loyal companion.

👉 Meet Soledad and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur mix

Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Phone: (317) 773-4974

Olivia is a young, white Black Mouth Cur mix with a bright, alert expression. She’s at a great age to bond closely with her new family and learn the house rules.

👉 Meet Olivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Phone: (317) 773-4974

Brutus is a handsome gray-and-white pittie mix with a soft, silvery coat. He’s an adult boy looking for a stable home where he can finally relax and be someone’s best friend.

👉 Meet Brutus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Fishers, IN and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Humane Society for Hamilton County or calling (317) 773-4974 to ask about these pups. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.