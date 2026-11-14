First Mesa and nearby Polacca have a rare cluster of federal engineering tech roles right now, all tied to real infrastructure work in local Tribal communities.

All four links below are Engineering Technician (Civil) jobs with Indian Health Service – Sanitation Facilities Construction (SFC) in Polacca, AZ. They support water, wastewater, and solid waste projects funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Each is full-time, term 2–4 years (extendable up to 10 years), with federal benefits and possible recruitment/relocation incentives. Salary depends on duty location and federal pay tables.

Employer: Indian Health Service – DSFC

Indian Health Service – DSFC Location: Polacca, AZ (serving American Indian communities)

(serving American Indian communities) Type: Full-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10)

Level: GS-07 (entry/intermediate)

Good fit if you have general surveying, drafting, or construction inspection experience, or 1 year of related grad school. You’ll help with field surveys, notes, and inspections for community water systems while learning federal standards on the job.

Employer: Indian Health Service – DSFC

Indian Health Service – DSFC Location: Polacca, AZ

Type: Full-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10)

Level: GS-08 (experienced tech)

Best for techs with precision surveying, drafting, and construction inspection experience. You’ll be more hands-on with field data collection and plan development for water and wastewater projects in rural Tribal communities.

Employer: Indian Health Service – DSFC

Indian Health Service – DSFC Location: Polacca, AZ

Type: Full-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10)

Level: GS-09 (advanced tech)

Aimed at candidates with GS-08-level experience or 2 years of related grad school / master’s. You’ll use precision surveying, CAD drafting to scale, and construction progress reporting to keep major SFC projects on track.

Employer: Indian Health Service – DSFC

Indian Health Service – DSFC Location: Polacca, AZ

Type: Full-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10)

Level: GS-09 (advanced tech)

Very similar duties to the GS-09 above, but posted under a different hiring authority, which can change who is eligible to apply (e.g., wider public vs. current feds). If you qualify for GS-09, it’s smart to apply to both GS-09 announcements.

If you’re into civil engineering, surveying, or CAD and want your work to directly improve water systems for Tribal communities, these are worth a close look. Skim the full posting that matches your experience level and get your federal-style resume and transcripts ready before you apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.