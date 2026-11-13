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New York City’s real estate scene has just been hit with a dose of ’90s nostalgia!

The Upper West Side townhouse where Meg Ryan‘s character, Kathleen Kelly, lived in the hit 1998 romcom You’ve Got Mailis on the market for $3.95 million, according to a Tuesday, November 10 story in Robb Report.

The red brick and limestone exterior oozes charm and was featured in the beloved film, but the interior scenes were actually shot on a soundstage.

The outlet reported the 8-bed, 9-bath townhouse was built in 1894 and later converted into a seven-unit multifamily residence in the early 1980s. The townhouse is about 5,800 square feet across five floors and also has a basement.

Frances M. Roberts/Newscom/The Mega Agency

In a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, the film’s cinematographer John Lindley said director Nora Ephron — who passed away in 2012 — wanted to capture a specific essence of the Big Apple in the movie.

“[Nora] grew up in Los Angeles, right, but she had a love and a loyalty to New York that exceeded any native New Yorker that I ever met,” Lindley shared. “She lived on the Upper West Side when we made that movie, and it was a little love story to the Upper West Side.”

“And one of the things that I remember her saying is that many people think of New York as this monolithic, intimidating place,” he recalled. “But when you live there, you realize that what it is: a bunch of little villages. And her little village was the Upper West Side.”

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