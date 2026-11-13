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Ryan Seacrest has joined the tanning trend — but his first attempt didn’t turn out quite as his radio cohosts expected.

During the Tuesday, November 10, episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the TV personality, 51, excitedly revealed that he had visited a tanning salon for the first time.

“Can you tell?” Seacrest asked his cohosts, Sisanie Villaclara and Tanya Rad.

It seemed as though they couldn’t: Villaclara, 42, asked the American Idol host what level he had gone with for his first spray tan.

“My debut spray tanning was last night, never done it before,” Seacrest said, before sharing he got a level two.

“I told you to do the three,” Villaclara joked.

“I was nervous because they told me if I go too far, you just can’t really downgrade it. So I did it, but you can’t tell,” he explained.

Rad, 39, who appeared just as amused as Villaclara, told Seacrest that he “look[ed] exactly the same” as he did before getting the spray tan.

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When asked whether he had his face spray-tanned as well, Seacrest appeared surprised.

“No, I didn’t do my face. Why would I do my face?” he asked. “I don’t want that stuff on my face to cause a zit.”

Villaclara then explained that ideally, Seacrest would want his face to match the rest of his body.

Rad followed up, asking if the Wheel of Fortune host had washed the spray tan off too early.

“Did you give it the six hours?” she asked Seacrest, who seemed dumbfounded. “Before I did what?” he replied.

“Showered,” Rad answered back. “No,” Seacrest said, looking dumbfounded.

“100 percent he went home and washed it off within the hour,” Villaclara chimed in.

Previously, Seacrest offered a glimpse into his personal habits: As First for Women reported, the radio host has an unusual frozen food stash filled with meat and ice cream. He also shared details about his skincare routine, revealing that he moisturizes his knees every night.

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