Jim LoScalzo – Pool via CNP / MEGA

Jill Biden is opening up about what it’s like caregiving for her husband, former U.S. president Joe Biden.

The former first lady, 75, told People in an interview published Friday, November 13, that their “whole life changed entirely” once her husband, 83, received his diagnosis.

Joe announced in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones.

“We had other plans for post-White House, traveling and maybe going to Italy or I don’t know, lots of places we planned,” Jill explained. “All of a sudden it struck me, like, ‘Wait a minute, this isn’t our life now.'”

The View from the East Wing author said she “had to kind of take a minute and realize with Joe having stage 4 prostate cancer that’s metastasized, that because of that metastasis, he will always have cancer.”

“It changes your life, it changes your perspective about life,” she added. “So now we’re on a new journey.”

As Joe — who also served as the vice president under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017 — continues to treat the cancer, Jill opened up about what life now looks like as his caregiver.

According to People, the former politician has completed radiation and is now undergoing hormone therapy.

“I have seen how hard it is, how really emotionally hard it is, physically hard to go through each day,” Jill said. “My days are making sure he eats right. Does he exercise? Is he taking the right medicine? Did I talk to the doctor?”

Leigh Vogel – Pool via CNP / MEGA

“I mean, that’s layered on top of family life or all the other things that any spouse or other member of the family does,” she added.

Joe — who will reveal more about his personal life and presidency in his upcoming memoir, Promise Me, America (out Tuesday, November 17) — dropped out of the 2024 election well into the race.

He was replaced by former Vice President Kamala Harris — who ultimately lost the election to President Donald Trump — after a particularly unsuccessful first presidential debate held on June 27, 2024.

In a “brief update” to his followers, Joe promoted his upcoming memoir, explaining: “It covers my years as President. The challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them. It’s about who we are as a nation. What we stand for. And America’s role in the world. More than anything, it’s about my faith in the American people and the great American experiment in self-governance and democracy.”

“While writing the book, I was diagnosed with cancer, a disease known all too well to millions of Americans and their families,” he added. “My doctors continue to be encouraged by how I’ve responded to treatment. And the prayers and kind words and well wishes from so many of you have meant more to me and Jill and our family than you can ever know.”

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