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John Travolta is reflecting on the family he built with his late wife, Kelly Preston, and the pride he feels knowing they raised three wonderful children together.

The Grease star, 72, and Preston married in 1991 and welcomed three children: Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009, daughter Ella Bleu, 26, and son Benjamin, 15.

Preston died in July 2020 at age 57 following a two-year battle with cancer.

In an emotional interview Extra shared via Instagram on Thursday, November 12, Travolta opened up about fatherhood, sharing why he believes he and Preston succeeded as parents.

“My children are … it’s hard to find the words,” he began. “But, you know, every parent dreams that they’d have these ideal children and they live up and beyond it.”

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The children’s accomplishments have given the actor peace of mind about the life he shared with Preston. “I can leave this lifetime knowing I’ve done well and Kelly knowing that she did well,” he said, “I really can say that. I’m very proud of them.”

Travolta has continued celebrating his wife’s memory while cheering on their children’s accomplishments: The Face/Off actor honored Preston on what would have been her 64th birthday on October 13 by sharing a sweet video of Ella preparing for her Paris Fashion Week runway debut.

“Look at your baby girl now Kelly!! Happy birthday, you should be so proud!!” he captioned the Instagram video.

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The proud father also recently worked alongside Ella in Propeller One-Way Night Coach, a film he directed.

Travolta has also been candid about coping with the loss of his beloved wife.

“I learned that crying and mourning over someone is something personal. Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing,” he told Esquire Spain in 2021.

“The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours,” Travolta added.

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