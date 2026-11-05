Joanna Gaines Reveals Husband Chip Wants Baby No. 6: ‘Trying to Speak It Out Into the Universe’

BONNIE CASH/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Joanna Gaines thought her days of having babies were behind her, but her husband Chip Gaines apparently has other ideas about expanding their family.

During the Thursday, November 5, episode of Kylie Kelce’sNot Gonna Lie podcast, Joanna, 48, revealed that Chip, 51, has been telling people that they’re expecting another child.

“You know what he’s doing? He’s telling everybody I’m pregnant, and just for the record, I’m not,” the Fixer Upper star said on the podcast. “His parents came to the football [game], and he’s like, ‘Jo, tell my dad.'”

The couple, who married in 2003, are already parents to five children: Drake, 21, Ella, 20, Duke, 18, Emmie, 16, and Crew, 8.

YouTube/Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce

Joanna explained that when she welcomed Crew at age 40, she hoped to have more children, but Chip wasn’t interested.

“When I had Crew at 40, I said, ‘Chip, I want him to have more siblings,'” she told Kylie, 34. “I really thought I’d have nine children. I’m that lady. Look at my hair — don’t I look like a lady that would have nine kids? And he was not open to it. Guess who’s open to it now? At 48?”

According to Joanna, Chip has even tried convincing their older children that another sibling is coming.

“He told our grown kids, ‘Mom is pregnant.’ My daughter said, ‘I’m not coming home if this is true,'” she revealed. “He’s like trying to speak it out into the universe.”

Joe Russo / MEGA

The HGTV personality also encouraged Kylie, who shares four daughters — Wyatt, 7, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 19 months — with husband Jason Kelce to consider having a fifth child.

As First for Women previously reported, Joanna opened up about watching her older children grow up and leave home in August.

“May you find joy, comfort, and gratitude in the letting go. ❤️🙏🏼,” she posted on Instagram.

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