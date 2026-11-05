Matt Damon Reveals Wife Luciana Barroso Underwent Brain Aneurysm Surgery a Week Before the 2024 Oscars

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Matt Damon has missed out on a few major Oscar moments over the years, but both times, he had a good reason for staying home.

The Odyssey star, 56, opened up about the experiences in an interview with GQ, published Thursday, November 5, revealing that he missed the 2024 Academy Awards because his wife, Luciana Barroso, underwent surgery for a brain aneurysm just one week before the ceremony. His film Oppenheimer went on to win Best Picture that night.

Damon broached the topic after recalling his first Academy Awards absence in 2007, when The Departed took home Best Picture and Martin Scorsese won his first Oscar for Best Director.

“I remember I was shooting second unit for The Bourne Ultimatum during that Oscars, so I didn’t go,” Damon explained. “I was living in Miami at the time, and I had an infant. Lucy and I were laying in bed watching it and so nervous for Marty. And then when he won, I was jumping up and down in the bedroom, and I remember being really excited. And then the next category was Best Picture, and The Departed won. And I realized in that moment I hadn’t even considered that that could happen. And I turned to Lucy, and I was like, ‘[expletive], we should be there!'”

Damon said he received calls from cast members and studio executives afterward, questioning why he hadn’t been there to celebrate the film’s big win. Looking back, he considers missing the ceremony one of his biggest regrets.

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“I totally blew it,” the actor-producer admitted.

His absence from the 2024 Oscars was for a very different reason, however, as Barroso, 50, was dealing with a serious health scare.

“And then the next time that that happened was on Oppenheimer, and we had this whole scary thing happen where my wife had a brain aneurysm,” he said.

While Damon assured that Barroso is “totally fine” now, he shared that although they missed the big show, his wife of 20 years — with whom he shares stepdaughter, Alexia, 27, and daughters, Isabella, 20, Gia, 18 and Stella, 16 — mustered up the strength to make it up to him later that night.

“It was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back. And she surprised me and got a dress, and we went out to the after-party, because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn’t do it,” Damon said, calling back to not being able to celebrate The Departed‘s big night. “And she was like, ‘This time we’re going out.’ And it was pretty [expletive] heroic of her to do that and really meaningful.”

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

As for the coming awards season, when asked whether he’s planning to hit the campaign trail for The Odyssey in the coming months, Damon quipped, “I don’t know what that means.”

“I live in Brooklyn. If the trail is in that area, yeah. I don’t know what that entails,” he sheepishly admitted.

As for the Oscars in general, Damon said that, for him, the work is the reward.

“It’s not something you can control,” Damon added. “You got to just do the work, and that’s got to be the reward. Because it’s like, then if you don’t win, do you feel bad about something that was really positive? Don’t turn this into something bad.”

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