Lifetime Star Disfigured After Dog Park Attack Left Her With ‘Permanent, Visible and Painful Scar’

Instagram: officialnatashawilson

Natasha Wilson has filed a lawsuit alleging she was left permanently disfigured after a dog named Scruffy bit her in the face at a Los Angeles dog park.

The incident went down on November 7, 2024, according to court docs obtained by the New York Post. Per Wilson’s account, the actress — known for her work as Maya on UnREAL and Lifetime movies including Trust in Love, The Best Version of Love, and Her Study of A Killer — was at the West Hollywood Dog Park with her French bulldog at the time of the alleged attack.

She claimed in the suit that defendant Gregory Marcel‘s dog Scruffy approached her own dog and “stood over it in an aggressive and dominant posture.” When Wilson went to pick up her Frenchie, she said the other dog then jumped on her, causing her to drop her own pooch.

“Scruffy continued to attack, while Wilson was on the ground attempting to shield her dog with her body and hands,” her legal team wrote in the filing. “During the attack Scruffy bit Wilson on the face, above her right eyebrow, causing a laceration and bleeding.”

Marcel allegedly went to the emergency room with the actress, who received stitches and antibiotics.

Instagram: officialnatashawilson

According to the suit, “As a result of the incident, Wilson suffered a laceration above her right eyebrow requiring sutures and has been left with a permanent, visible, and painful scar, an altered eyebrow, hair pattern, and impaired movement of the right brow.”

She also said she will likely require scar revision surgery and other treatment in the future.

“Wilson was prevented from attending her usual occupation and thereby sustained a loss of earnings and an impairment of her earning capacity,” the suit added, while asking for economic damages, including medical expenses, wage loss, and loss of earnings capacity, per the Post.

The defendant has not publicly commented on the suit.

Wilson, meanwhile, has been largely absent from social media since the alleged attack. She shared an apparent throwback photo to Instagram later that same month, before collaborating on three posts in 2025 which all appear to have been filmed before the incident.

Her most recent credit on IMDB, meanwhile, is 2024’s Trust in Love.

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