Carson Daly Lands Major New Role on ‘Today’ as He Celebrates Exciting Career Milestone

Photo via Mega Agency

Carson Daly is celebrating a major career milestone after being named the new coanchor of Saturday Today, adding another day to his already packed television schedule.

The longtime Todaypersonality, 53, will join coanchor Laura Jarrett, feature anchor Joe Fryer and meteorologist Angie Lassman on the weekend broadcast while continuing his weekday duties.

“I’m thrilled to add ‘Saturday Today’ to my weekday morning schedule,” Daly said in a statement announcing his new role, per Page Six.

“My kids asked if I’ll still make pancakes. I told them yes, but I’ll be making them for Laura, Joe and Angie instead,” he joked. “I’m equal parts grateful and excited for this opportunity.”

Daly also opened up about what the new position means to him during Jenna Bush Hager‘s “Morning Boost” segment on Thursday, November 5.

Photo via Mega Agency

“I just want to say that I’m very lucky to have many TV gigs, but this one is really special,” he said.

“This one — at my age and my stage in my career — to have an opportunity to sit next to Laura and learn and get better at my job, to be the best broadcaster I can — again, it’s not something I take lightly,” Daly continued.

“We’re gonna have a lot of fun on Saturdays, but most importantly, the best part of the gig … is going to your place of employment with high-quality human beings.”

Reflecting on his close bond with his colleagues, Daly added, “We are a family, and I’m grateful I get to spend one more day in this building. Six days a week is an absolute honor. Thank you so much!”

Libby Leist, executive vice president of Today and Lifestyle, also celebrated the announcement, describing Daly as “an integral part of the Today family for the past 13 years.”

Leist said in her statement, per Page Six, that she was “thrilled that our viewers get to spend one more day of the week with him.”

“Carson and Laura make a great team, and we can’t wait for this fresh new chapter of ‘Saturday Today,'” she added.

The appointment marks another milestone in Daly’s decades-long television career, which began gaining momentum when he hosted MTV’s Total Request Live from 1998 to 2003.

He went on to host Last Call with Carson Daly for 18 seasons before becoming a familiar face on NBC’s Today in 2013. He has also served as host and producer of the singing competition The Voice.

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