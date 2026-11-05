FDA Updates Menopause Hormone Therapy Warnings: What To Know About Estradiol Patches

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For years, the most prominent warnings on menopause hormone therapy shaped treatment decisions before many women ever reached a clinician’s office. The FDA’s latest labeling action could change those conversations, but it does not make hormone therapy appropriate for everyone.

On Oct. 30, the agency approved removing statements about cardiovascular disease, breast cancer and probable dementia from the boxed warning sections of three additional estradiol transdermal patch labels. The products’ brand names were not immediately disclosed.

The decision follows similar February 2026 updates involving six menopause hormone therapy products.

The announcement also arrives amid difficulty finding some estrogen products as demand rises. The FDA has been working with manufacturers to increase patch supplies but has not formally designated the products as being in shortage. Officials said market output doubled during the past year.

“The FDA removed the black box warning from three estradiol patches and pledges to work with pharmaceutical companies to alleviate the estrogen patch shortage,” Dr. Shannon Cothran, founder of Meno-Start, tells First for Women.

“The good news is that more women will have access to estrogen therapies,” she says. “I’m happy that women’s health is getting the attention it deserves from the FDA and we are continuing the conversation about hormone replacement.”

Risk information has not vanished, however, and clinicians stress that the change should lead to individualized discussions rather than automatic prescriptions.

Dr. Deepali Kashyap, an OB-GYN, Menopause Society Certified Practitioner and founder of Galleria Women’s Health, tells First for Women the warnings grew from Women’s Health Initiative studies in the early 2000s.

“Those studies raised important safety concerns, but the average participant was approximately 63 years old, and the hormone formulations studied were different from many of the options we commonly prescribe today,” Kashyap says. “Over the years, additional research has helped us better understand how age, timing of treatment, and the type of hormone therapy can influence benefits and risks.”

Kashyap says appropriately selected women who begin hormone therapy before age 60 or within 10 years of menopause generally have a more favorable benefit-risk profile than women who start later. She also notes that oral and transdermal estrogen can affect certain risks, including blood clotting, differently.

“But removing a boxed warning does not mean these risks have disappeared,” Kashyap says. “Cardiovascular and breast cancer risk information remains in other sections of the prescribing information. Hormone therapy still needs to be individualized.”

Dr. Ann Dobry, an OB-GYN, Menopause Society Certified Practitioner, and clinical assistant professor at Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine, tells First for Women the update could make treatment discussions less intimidating for some patients.

“While HRT is still not right for everyone, this opens up treatment possibilities for more patients without the fear of those scarier conditions,” Dobry says. “Tremendous progress in menopause care over the last 5 years has included updated safety guidelines and newer treatment options, ultimately leading to better symptom management and quality of life.”

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The kind of hormone therapy also matters.

“Not all hormones are created equal,” Ann Konkoly, a certified nurse-midwife, Menopause Society Certified Practitioner and owner of Kultivate Women’s Health, tells First for Women.

“Oral estrogen, transdermal estrogen, and vaginal estrogen have different uses and risk profiles. This is why we shouldn’t be lumping them all together,” she says.

Medical history also remains central. Konkoly identified breast cancer, blood clots, stroke and cardiovascular disease as conditions that should inform a clinician’s assessment.

Women with a uterus need an additional safeguard when using systemic estrogen.

“If a patch contains estradiol alone, a progestogen is generally needed separately to protect the uterine lining,” Kashyap says. “If it is a combination patch containing estrogen and an appropriate progestin, additional progesterone is generally unnecessary.”

Because officials did not identify the three products, Kashyap cautions against assuming what they contain.

“For women already using hormone therapy, these labeling changes do not mean they need to change their treatment,” she says. “They are an opportunity to revisit the discussion with their clinician if they have questions or concerns.”

Konkoly says patients deserve “accurate information, not fear-based medicine.”

“The goal isn’t to convince every woman to take hormones,” she says. “It’s to make sure women have the information they need to make the decision that’s best for them.”

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