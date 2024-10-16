Little Debbie Launches New Cosmic Mini Muffins To Celebrate 25 Years of the Iconic Cosmic Brownie

Question: have you satisfied your nostalgic snack cravings lately? If not, get ready to travel back in time, because Little Debbie is ready to launch you to a new galaxy dessert goodness. This October, the beloved dessert snack brand is releasing a cosmic treat that’s bound to send your taste buds straight to the '90s: Cosmic Mini Muffins. These mini chocolate muffins, decked out with the iconic Cosmic Sprinkles, are a delicious nod to the iconic Cosmic Brownies. Let's just say snack time is about to get out of this world. Here's what to know about the Little Debbie cosmic mini muffins, plus the newly released fall treats you have to try.

What to know about the Little Debbie new releases

Photo by Little Debbie

Recently, Little Debbie unveiled its lineup for the upcoming 2024 fall season. This includes a mix of new and returning flavors, now available at stores nationwide that carry the brand. Fans can celebrate the return of the following:

Pumpkin Delights Cookies

Pumpkin Spice Rolls

Fall Party Cakes (in vanilla and chocolate)

Mini Pumpkin Spice Donuts

Pumpkin Pie

As for what's new, people are already raving about the Fall Gingerbread Soft Cookies, which look like gingerbread men, Football Brownies, just in time for preseason, and Pumpkin Spice Mini Muffins.

Details on the new Little Debbie Cosmic Mini Muffins

Photo by Little Debbie

Now, a brand-new addition to the Little Debbie family is landing soon. Last week, McKee Foods Corporation announced that the upcoming launch of Little Debbie® Cosmic™ Mini Muffins, "a playful tribute to the beloved Cosmic® Brownie, which is celebrating 25 delicious years." The moist, chocolatey mini muffins will be available nationwide beginning this month.

“We’re excited to add Cosmic Mini Muffins to the Little Debbie lineup,” said Little Debbie brand manager Kenny Hammontree in a statement. “This product offers a beloved flavor with a fun twist, delivering the delicious quality our fans love in a playful new way.”

Like other Little Debbie snacks, you can find these muffins packaged in the same convenient, family-friendly portions. There are four muffins per pouch and five pouches per carton, priced at $3.19 per carton. Little Debbie fans can also anticipate a new seasonal muffin flavor arriving soon—so be on the lookout! For more information about Little Debbie Mini Muffins, visit minimuffins.com .

The legacy of Little Debbie

Photo from Little Debbie

Walk through the snack aisle of any grocery store and you'll likely find a box with a little girl's smiling face on it. Little Debbie has been a staple in American households for decades, known for delivering sweet treats that bring a smile to snackers of all ages. Known for their bite-sized cookie and cake products, you'll find dozens of varieties. But their best sellers include Swiss Cake Rolls, Nutty Bars, Fudge Rounds and Zebra Cakes, to name just a few. It's safe to say the brand's lineup packs a sugary punch.

Founded in 1960 by McKee Foods, the company's founders wanted to name a product after one of their grandchildren. Now, Debbie McKee-Fowler serves as Executive Vice-President and serves on the McKee Foods Board of Directors. Her smiling face used in advertising and packaging was based on a real black-and-white photo of her.

Little Debbie has always had a knack for creating products that tap into feelings of true comfort, and the Cosmic Brownies are no exception. First introduced in the 1990s, these chewy, fudgy brownies topped with colorful, candy-coated sprinkles quickly became a lunchbox favorite.

Social media reactions

As soon as news of the Cosmic Mini Muffins hit the internet, Devo's post flooded with comments. Fans took to the social media platform to share their enthusiasm for the upcoming release. "They sound sooo good," wrote one excited user. "Oh this will 100% be mine," another agreed.

But some people were more skeptical than others. "This looks kinda DRYYY. A frosting core would been nice," wrote one concerned user. Another pointed to how the brand already sells chocolate muffins: "No thanks. Can you just make the regular ones larger?"

