    Little Debbie Launches New Cosmic Mini Muffins To Celebrate 25 Years of the Iconic Cosmic Brownie

    1 days ago

    Question: have you satisfied your nostalgic snack cravings lately? If not, get ready to travel back in time, because Little Debbie is ready to launch you to a new galaxy dessert goodness. This October, the beloved dessert snack brand is releasing a cosmic treat that’s bound to send your taste buds straight to the '90s: Cosmic Mini Muffins. These mini chocolate muffins, decked out with the iconic Cosmic Sprinkles, are a delicious nod to the iconic Cosmic Brownies. Let's just say snack time is about to get out of this world. Here's what to know about the Little Debbie cosmic mini muffins, plus the newly released fall treats you have to try.

    What to know about the Little Debbie new releases

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2UXc_0w92hW1R00
    Photo by Little Debbie

    Recently, Little Debbie unveiled its lineup for the upcoming 2024 fall season. This includes a mix of new and returning flavors, now available at stores nationwide that carry the brand. Fans can celebrate the return of the following:

    • Pumpkin Delights Cookies
    • Pumpkin Spice Rolls
    • Fall Party Cakes (in vanilla and chocolate)
    • Mini Pumpkin Spice Donuts
    • Pumpkin Pie

    As for what's new, people are already raving about the Fall Gingerbread Soft Cookies, which look like gingerbread men, Football Brownies, just in time for preseason, and Pumpkin Spice Mini Muffins.

    Food

    Award Winner! I Tried Dolly Parton’s Banana Nut Muffin Mix—It's Full of Southern Charm

    When you think of Dolly Parton, you might picture voluminous blonde hair, catchy tunes or the Dollywood theme park. The country music icon has made quite the impact throughout her career, from running a successful charity to launching affordable makeup and houseware lines. There's even a new musical chronicling her life story coming to Broadway! […]

    Details on the new Little Debbie Cosmic Mini Muffins

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2seI4M_0w92hW1R00
    Photo by Little Debbie

    Now, a brand-new addition to the Little Debbie family is landing soon. Last week, McKee Foods Corporation announced that the upcoming launch of Little Debbie® Cosmic™ Mini Muffins, "a playful tribute to the beloved Cosmic® Brownie, which is celebrating 25 delicious years." The moist, chocolatey mini muffins will be available nationwide beginning this month.

    “We’re excited to add Cosmic Mini Muffins to the Little Debbie lineup,” said Little Debbie brand manager Kenny Hammontree in a statement. “This product offers a beloved flavor with a fun twist, delivering the delicious quality our fans love in a playful new way.”

    Like other Little Debbie snacks, you can find these muffins packaged in the same convenient, family-friendly portions. There are four muffins per pouch and five pouches per carton, priced at $3.19 per carton. Little Debbie fans can also anticipate a new seasonal muffin flavor arriving soon—so be on the lookout! For more information about Little Debbie Mini Muffins, visit minimuffins.com .

    The legacy of Little Debbie

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HWGhz_0w92hW1R00
    Photo from Little Debbie

    Walk through the snack aisle of any grocery store and you'll likely find a box with a little girl's smiling face on it. Little Debbie has been a staple in American households for decades, known for delivering sweet treats that bring a smile to snackers of all ages. Known for their bite-sized cookie and cake products, you'll find dozens of varieties. But their best sellers include Swiss Cake Rolls, Nutty Bars, Fudge Rounds and Zebra Cakes, to name just a few. It's safe to say the brand's lineup packs a sugary punch.

    Founded in 1960 by McKee Foods, the company's founders wanted to name a product after one of their grandchildren. Now, Debbie McKee-Fowler serves as Executive Vice-President and serves on the McKee Foods Board of Directors. Her smiling face used in advertising and packaging was based on a real black-and-white photo of her.

    Little Debbie has always had a knack for creating products that tap into feelings of true comfort, and the Cosmic Brownies are no exception. First introduced in the 1990s, these chewy, fudgy brownies topped with colorful, candy-coated sprinkles quickly became a lunchbox favorite.

    Food

    Move over PSL! Here's What's On The Leaked 2024 Starbucks Holiday Menu

    While you may still be sipping on our Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Starbucks fans are already gearing up for even colder weather—and more festive sips. Recently, the internet spilled the (coffee) beans and we all got an early peak at the coffee giant’s upcoming holiday menu. Set to hit stores next month, the lineup features new […]

    Social media reactions

    As soon as news of the Cosmic Mini Muffins hit the internet, Devo's post flooded with comments. Fans took to the social media platform to share their enthusiasm for the upcoming release. "They sound sooo good," wrote one excited user. "Oh this will 100% be mine," another agreed.

    But some people were more skeptical than others. "This looks kinda DRYYY. A frosting core would been nice," wrote one concerned user. Another pointed to how the brand already sells chocolate muffins: "No thanks. Can you just make the regular ones larger?"

    More food launches to know:

    Dunkin’s 2024 Holiday Menu Leaked—See What’s New and Returning This Season

    Boorito Returns: Get $6 Chipotle Meals and Celebrate Late on Halloween!

    Burger King Teams Up with 'The Addams Family' for a Spooky New Menu

