Inside Details on the Historic 2025 Met Gala Theme and Co-Chair Announcement

Fashion’s biggest night just got a little bigger. On Wednesday, October 9, Vogue magazine announced the theme for the 2025 Met Gala and announced which celebrities would serve as co-chairs alongside Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. We have all the must-know details, including the shocking way the co-chairs made history below.

Meet the 2025 Met Gala chairs: Colman Domingo, Pharrell and more

Every year, Vogue, in association with the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art, selects five to six celebrities to help the museum launch its newest exhibition. For the 2025 event, they chose five people from various backgrounds to serve alongside Anna Wintour, a woman who has famously planned and hosted the Met Gala in some way, shape, or form since 1995.

In her 30th year as Met Gala co-chair, Wintour will be joined by an all-male lineup of 2025 Met Gala co-chairs: Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and LeBron James. The Vogue editor will serve as chairperson , while Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Williams, Hamilton are co-chairs and James will serve as an honorary chair.

Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour, and Lewis Hamilton in 2024

Taylor Hill / Contributor/Getty

This year is also quite historic because it is the first Met Gala in which all of the co-chairs and honorary chairs are people of color. This is also the first year that all of the co-chairs have been men.

This decision was made to promote high-end men’s wear and designers of color.

“I wanted to stage a show on race that could use our collection to tell a story that had been absent from the conversation both within the museum and outside,” the exhibit's curator, Andrew Bolton, said.

Bolton is a caucasian man who has worked alongside Wintour to help plan The Met for several years.

Colman Domingo at the 2024 Met Gala

Aliah Anderson / Staff/Getty

Domingo took time to praise him, writing on Instagram, “The Met’s first fashion exhibition to focus solely on the work of designers of color, as well as the first in more than two decades to focus explicitly on men’s wear, the show is another step in the Costume Institute’s efforts to rectify its own historic failures in diversity and inclusion, said Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge. This truly is an exceptional honor. Thank you to Ms. Wintour for inviting me .”

Lewis also took to Instagram to share his thoughts on being named co-chair.

“ I’m beyond honored to be one of the co-chairs for next year’s Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, “ the Formula 1 driver wrote. “This theme speaks to me deeply. When I started my career, I never imagined what I might be capable of beyond my sport. The pressure to conform holds so many people back. Growing up as the only Black kid on the track, so often that pressure got to me. Expressing myself creatively was and still is my freedom from that conformity. For Black people across the diaspora, fashion is self-preservation. Fashion is resilience, and I can’t wait to further explore and amplify our underrepresented voices.”

“Thank you to the @metcostumeinstitute for the platform to uplift Black creatives on this scale.”

2025 Met Gala theme: 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' explained

Along with the gala’s co-chairs, Vogue announced the theme for the 2025 Met Gala would be “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”.

It’s modeled off of the 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity written by Monica L. Miller, who is set to serve as guest curator for the exhibit alongside Bolton.

Monica Miller in 2024

Jason Mendez / Stringer/Getty

According to Vogue , the exhibit Miller will help curate features “garments, paintings, photographs, and more—all exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism , from the 18th century through present day.”

The term dandyism was pulled from Miller’s book title, and according to her, it is “a strategy and a tool to rethink identity , to reimagine the self in a different context. To really push a boundary—especially during the time of enslavement, to really push a boundary on who and what counts as human.”

The 2025 Met Gala will happen on May 5, with the exhibit opening the following day. It is expected to remain open until October 26, 2025.

For more celebrity news, keep scrolling!

Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton Donate Millions to Hurricane Relief Efforts

Sydney Sweeney to Lead Cast in Upcoming Movie Adaptation of ‘The Housemaid’

Why ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Got Booed by Fans