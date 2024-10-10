Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • First For Women

    Inside Details on the Historic 2025 Met Gala Theme and Co-Chair Announcement

    2 days ago

    Fashion’s biggest night just got a little bigger. On Wednesday, October 9, Vogue magazine announced the theme for the 2025 Met Gala and announced which celebrities would serve as co-chairs alongside Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. We have all the must-know details, including the shocking way the co-chairs made history below.

    Meet the 2025 Met Gala chairs: Colman Domingo, Pharrell and more

    Every year, Vogue, in association with the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art, selects five to six celebrities to help the museum launch its newest exhibition. For the 2025 event, they chose five people from various backgrounds to serve alongside Anna Wintour, a woman who has famously planned and hosted the Met Gala in some way, shape, or form since 1995.

    In her 30th year as Met Gala co-chair, Wintour will be joined by an all-male lineup of 2025 Met Gala co-chairs: Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and LeBron James. The Vogue editor will serve as chairperson , while Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Williams, Hamilton are co-chairs and James will serve as an honorary chair.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jR8mj_0w23krFn00
    Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour, and Lewis Hamilton in 2024
    Taylor Hill / Contributor/Getty

    This year is also quite historic because it is the first Met Gala in which all of the co-chairs and honorary chairs are people of color. This is also the first year that all of the co-chairs have been men.

    This decision was made to promote high-end men’s wear and designers of color.

    “I wanted to stage a show on race that could use our collection to tell a story that had been absent from the conversation both within the museum and outside,” the exhibit's curator, Andrew Bolton, said.

    Bolton is a caucasian man who has worked alongside Wintour to help plan The Met for several years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Bulb_0w23krFn00
    Colman Domingo at the 2024 Met Gala
    Aliah Anderson / Staff/Getty

    Domingo took time to praise him, writing on Instagram, “The Met’s first fashion exhibition to focus solely on the work of designers of color, as well as the first in more than two decades to focus explicitly on men’s wear, the show is another step in the Costume Institute’s efforts to rectify its own historic failures in diversity and inclusion, said Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge. This truly is an exceptional honor. Thank you to Ms. Wintour for inviting me .”

    Lewis also took to Instagram to share his thoughts on being named co-chair.

    I’m beyond honored to be one of the co-chairs for next year’s Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, “ the Formula 1 driver wrote. “This theme speaks to me deeply. When I started my career, I never imagined what I might be capable of beyond my sport. The pressure to conform holds so many people back. Growing up as the only Black kid on the track, so often that pressure got to me. Expressing myself creatively was and still is my freedom from that conformity. For Black people across the diaspora, fashion is self-preservation. Fashion is resilience, and I can’t wait to further explore and amplify our underrepresented voices.”

    “Thank you to the @metcostumeinstitute for the platform to uplift Black creatives on this scale.”

    2025 Met Gala theme: 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' explained

    Along with the gala’s co-chairs, Vogue announced the theme for the 2025 Met Gala would be “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”.

    It’s modeled off of the 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity written by Monica L. Miller, who is set to serve as guest curator for the exhibit alongside Bolton.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398hoH_0w23krFn00
    Monica Miller in 2024
    Jason Mendez / Stringer/Getty

    According to Vogue , the exhibit Miller will help curate features “garments, paintings, photographs, and more—all exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism , from the 18th century through present day.”

    The term dandyism was pulled from Miller’s book title, and according to her, it is “a strategy and a tool to rethink identity , to reimagine the self in a different context. To really push a boundary—especially during the time of enslavement, to really push a boundary on who and what counts as human.”

    The 2025 Met Gala will happen on May 5, with the exhibit opening the following day. It is expected to remain open until October 26, 2025.

    For more celebrity news, keep scrolling!

    Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton Donate Millions to Hurricane Relief Efforts

    Sydney Sweeney to Lead Cast in Upcoming Movie Adaptation of ‘The Housemaid’

    Why ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Got Booed by Fans

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Shawn Johnson and Andrew East on Parenting and Tips for Date Night: ‘Prioritize Quality Time’ (EXCLUSIVE)
    First For Women14 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: What’s in Store for Your Zodiac Sign from October 7 to October 20, 2024
    First For Women6 days ago
    Elle Kennedy Dishes on the Upcoming TV Adaptation of Her ‘Off-Campus’ Series (EXCLUSIVE)
    First For Women9 days ago
    Limited Too Relaunch Includes a New Adult Collection—Here’s How to Find and Shop It
    First For Women3 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Watch Lady Gaga Surprise Fans at ‘Joker 2’ Premiere by Handing Out Popcorn in Viral Video from the Event
    First For Women18 days ago
    FIRST Book Club Must-Read Picks for Fall: Rachel Khong’s Book + More for September 27 to October 10
    First For Women15 days ago
    It’s October 3rd! Celebrate Mean Girls Day and Learn Why This Date Is So Fetch for Fans Everywhere
    First For Women9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton Donate $7 Million to Support Hurricane Helene and Milton Victims
    First For Women2 days ago
    Lucy Score and Club Crackers Launch ‘Book Club House’ Inspired by the Riley Thorn Series (EXCLUSIVE)
    First For Women11 days ago
    Watch Ariana Grande Weigh in on the Moon Landing—And Fail a Lie Detector Test Doing It
    First For Women11 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Diab Share the Special Reason They Wrote a Children’s Book (EXCLUSIVE)
    First For Women11 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Madonna Shares Touching Instagram Tribute to Late Brother Christopher Ciccone—Read Her Message
    First For Women5 days ago
    How To Make Steak Frites at Home: Chef Reveals 3 Key Secrets To Juicy Steak and Crispy Fries
    First For Women5 days ago
    McDonald’s Giant BFF Fries Are Going Viral—See the Video That’ll Make You and Your Bestie Crave Them!
    First For Women12 days ago
    McDonald’s Boo Buckets Are Back With a New Color for 2024—Here’s How You Can Get One This Fall!
    First For Women10 days ago
    10 Out-of-This-World Sci-Fi Books Packed With Futuristic Worlds, Daring Heroes and Mind-Bending Twists
    First For Women8 days ago
    Thora Birch Returns: How the ‘American Beauty’ Child Star is Conquering Acting and Directing in Her 40s
    First For Women18 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Serotonin Boosting Foods Take Your Mood From Blah to Bliss—In 30 Minutes or Less!
    First For Women20 days ago
    New Fermented Apple Drink Outshines Kombucha With More Antioxidants and Better Taste
    First For Women2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy