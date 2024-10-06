Weekly Horoscope Predictions: What’s in Store for Your Zodiac Sign from October 7 to October 20, 2024

Ready to start your week on a positive note? Well, you’ll need to begin by considering what may lie ahead in the coming days. Horoscopes can help make this easier as they predict future life events big or small. This way you’re prepared for what each day will bring. Here’s what’s happening for your zodiac sign these next two weeks, October 7 to October 20, 2024.

Aries (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

forplayday

Challenging yourself to be more vulnerable with friends can bolster your bonds from October 13 on. On October 17, when the full moon is in your sign, you could be feeling more sensitive and in tune with your emotions. Take a step back to prioritize self-care!

Taurus (Apr. 20–May 20)

forplayday

You can anticipate lively one-on-one conversations with loved ones and friends from October 13 on. While romantic Venus is in your eighth house of joint resources from October 17 on, you can work with a loved one to achieve a financial goal. Teamwork is so important!

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

forplayday

While messenger Mercury is in your sixth house of wellness from October 13 on, you could be inspired to research new mind-body practices. Around October 17, collaborating with a team on an ambitious project has you feeling connected.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

forplayday

You can anticipate a surge of creative, self-expressive energy from October 13 on. You might have the opportunity to step into the spotlight around October 17, when the full moon falls in your tenth house of career. Believing in yourself sets the stage for success in the future.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

forplayday

You can anticipate vibrant conversations and brainstorms with friends on October 13. Positivity will make the collaborative effort both possible and fun! Around October 17, you could be feeling restless. Doing a gut check could prepare you to take a leap of faith.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

forplayday

From October 13 on, your social life will be even more active and gratifying than usual. Seek out friends! Around October 17, when the full moon is in your eighth house of intimate bonds, addressing an ongoing emotional issue can lead to healing.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

forplayday

Thanks to a burst of positive energy, you can break free of your usual routine on October 13, when the confident sun in your sign syncs with lucky Jupiter in your ninth house of adventure. Around October 17, you’ll strengthen your connection with a loved one.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

forplayday

While messenger Mercury is in your sign from October 13 on, you can present your ideas for ambitious passion projects. On October 15, your imagination soars! Taking a time-out from your daily grind can lead to a surprising romantic moment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

forplayday

You may find your dreams are more vivid from October 13 on. While beauty-loving Venus moves through your sign from October 17 on, you can more easily magnetize anything you’ve been craving in life, such as more quality time with loved ones!

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

forplayday

On October 8, pair up with a colleague to strategize on a big-picture task. Harmony and drive set the stage for a win! Around October 17, when the full moon is in your fourth house of home life, a direct, honest chat with a family member gets you on the same page.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

forplayday

You’ll be motivated to hit the gas on your professional aspirations from October 13 on. Around October 17, when the full moon is in your third house of communication, streamlining your social commitments and other to-do’s boosts inner peace.

Pisces (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

forplayday

Consider broadening your horizons with loved ones on October 15, when relationship-oriented Venus in your ninth house of adventure harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in your sign. Around October 17, you’ll have an epiphany related to moneymaking that fires up your motivation!