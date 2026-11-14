John Angelillo / UPI Photo Service/Newscom/The Mega Agency

When it comes to how the Denver Broncos are playing this season, Terrell Davis has a few thoughts.

The former football player, 54 — who played in the NFL as a running back for the Denver Broncos from 1995 to 2001 — describes the current state of his former team as “an interesting case.”

“They have the best record, or one of the best records in the AFC, 7-2, but the way they’re winning is a little unusual… unorthodox,” the Hall of Famer exclusively tells First for Sports while promoting his partnership with Teva Pharmaceuticals to raise awareness for the neurological movement disorder tardive dyskinesia through the campaign “The Other TD.”

The Broncos have won their last five consecutive games, and they’ve only lost this season in Week 1 to the Kansas City Chiefs and in Week 4 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Andy Kuno / UPI Photo Service/Newscom/The Mega Agency

“They beat their opponents by a combined 12 points. They won seven games doing that,” Davis adds. “So the games are really tight, and there’s been a lot of talk around here in Denver.”

Though Denver keeps collecting Ws as they approach their next game on Sunday, November 22, against the Las Vegas Raiders — they have a bye week during Week 10 — it seems that the competition is getting a little too tight.

“When you see a team that’s 7-2, and you go to a game, the entertainment value for viewers, you want to go see your team dominate,” Davis says. “You want to go see the team put up 40 points.”

When Davis was playing with the team in the 1990s — winning back-to-back Super Bowls in 1998 and 1999 — he says, “We were entertaining for the fans.”

“This team doesn’t quite do that, but they win,” he acknowledges. “So I think I’m done with trying to make them something they’re not. This is who they are, and hopefully they can continue to win in this style and we’ll be hoisting that Lombardi Trophy.”

David R. O’Connor / UPI Photo Service/Newscom/The Mega Agency

As for what made the Broncos so successful during Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII, Davis says he and his teammates “knew we were good, and we were always prepared for the big moments.”

He also gives credit to former head coach Mike Shanahan, adding: “There was no situation that we didn’t prepare for. We played as a team. We were collaborative in how we played, so it wasn’t about me getting 200 yards rushing. It didn’t matter. Whatever it took for us to win, I was going to do.”

“[John] Elway the same way. Rod Smith, Ed McCaffrey, Shannon [Sharpe], we were all unselfish players who just wanted to win,” Davis says. “We committed to each other. We never shortchanged each other in games. So when I put the pads on, man, I was playing for everybody else.”

“We weren’t the most talented team,” he admits, “but man, we were hungry.”

The former football player has been raising awareness for tardive dyskinesia, a neurological condition that causes movements you can’t control. Though Davis does not live with TD, meeting Lori — a woman who does — has been eye-opening.

“It’s hard to take care of myself when I’m taking care of others, and others need to take care of me,” Lori tells First for Sports. “So I really know that you have to advocate for yourself.”

Courtesy of Teva Pharmaceuticals

“There is a real stigma about TD,” she says, adding that you “don’t have to be embarrassed” by the movements you can’t control.

Lori’s story “resonated” with Davis because he was given the option of taking prescription mental health medications (and, according to Cleveland Clinic, antipsychotics can sometimes cause tardive dyskinesia).

Davis hopes to inspire others dealing with health issues to get the help they need, adding: “You have a team. I played on a team, and that’s what teammates are for.”

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