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World Gymnastics is reportedly in advanced talks to introduce AI-assisted judging at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

According to a November 4 report by The Athletic, World Gymnastics President Morinari Watanabe demonstrated the Judging Support System (JSS) at last month’s World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in the Netherlands.

The JSS, which was developed by Fujitsu in 2017, uses artificial intelligence and motion-tracking technology to help evaluate gymnastics routines.

It can identify specific skills, analyze athletes’ movements from different camera angles, and provide judges with numerical data to help them assess performances.

The system has been trained to recognize more than 800 gymnastics elements, taking into account details such as body positions, shoulder angles, and leg alignment.

“Our dream is to have no judges, only computers and AI awarding scores,” Watanabe told the outlet. “We must be fair to everybody. I don’t want mistakes or misjudgments.”

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Willem Standaert, an associate professor at the University of Liège’s business school, acknowledged that while AI can be a solution, it also introduces new problems.

“A human judge would look at the routine and say, ‘This leg was straight.’ AI can look at that and say, ‘Well, it’s actually 179 degrees,'” Standaert explained, per The Athletic. “The level of exactness is too exact for humans.”

However, some top gymnasts have already raised concerns about the technology following its use at the recent World Championships.

Olympic champion Carlos Yulo was among those affected when his score for the piked Dragulescu was lowered from 5.6 to 5.2.

“I don’t know what the problem is,” he told Inside Gymnastics, via BBC. “It’s AI, I’m not a robot, we’re human beings, in my eyes and in my opinion. I think everyone also is maybe a bit disappointed about it because everyone is feeling it is pike position, why is it only 5.2?”

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British gymnast Harry Hepworth has the same sentiment. “On the half twist I bend my legs so that I can prepare for the landing, which I think is the most sensible thing to do because you don’t want to break your legs or anything,” he told BBC.

“But the AI detection system caught on to it and said I was doing a tuck position, which then downgrades the vault by four tenths. It definitely cost me a few positions, I think, in the final for sure.”

Yulo and Hepworth both performed the same vault in the final, with Hepworth placing sixth and Yulo finishing seventh.

The LA 2028 Olympics are scheduled to run from July 14 to July 30, 2028.

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